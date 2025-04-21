FeaturedVideos

Welcome to the Future of Cruising – MSC’s New Terminal Revealed!

by Porthole Cruise and Travel
by Porthole Cruise and Travel

Check out our latest YouTube video featuring Lynn Torrent and Diana Beauchamp from MSC Cruises, discussing the recent opening of the MSC Miami Cruise Terminal. Discover the key elements of the ribbon-cutting ceremony that highlight the terminal’s significance, and learn about the special guests and stakeholders involved. Discover how the terminal’s design embodies MSC’s dedication to sustainability, as well as the technological advancements that will boost operational efficiency. Find out what the new terminal means for larger ships and future cruise itineraries in North America.

Click below to watch the full video!

You may also like

Victory I Departs to Great Lakes

Holland America Line Revamps Tamarind Pan-Asian Restaurant

Princess Cruises Celebrates the Opening of Alaska Cruise...

Oceania Cruises Announces Five 2026 Solar Eclipse Sailings

Regent Seven Seas Reveals Renovation Plans for Mariner...

French Polynesia President Visits Seabourn Pursuit in Papeete

Holland America Line Revives Sailaway Tradition

MSC World America Unveiled in Interview with Pierfrancesco...

MSC World America Welcomes Families with New Amenities

Cunard Launches First Phase of 2026 Event Voyages...

Porthole Cruise and Travel is your one-stop shop for all things cruise-related. Whether you’re a first-time cruiser, a seasoned traveler, or an industry professional, our mission is to inspire and inform by bringing you the best in cruising and travel.

More About Us

Sign up for our newsletter

Facebook Linkedin Instagram Youtube X-twitter

©2025 Porthole Cruise and Travel – All Rights Reserved.

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.