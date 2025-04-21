Prior to embarking Oceania’s Marina for a 16-day trans-Atlantic cruise, we sated our wanderlust with 48 hours in Rio de Janeiro. I’d done precursory research on the Marvelous City and fitting in the unmissable sights proved to be easy.

Shortly after checking in at our hotel on Copacabana Beach, we were off to visit the impressive Christ the Redeemer monument, one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World. The massive outstretched arms of this iconic symbol of Rio embrace a panoramic view of the city from the summit of Corcovado Mountain.

Next to Christ the Redeemer, another quintessential attraction is Sugarloaf Mountain (Pão de Açucar). Although it can seem like an amusement park atop a mountain, taking the cable car up to its summit is something extra special.

The Girls From Ipanema

Yes, they’re tall and tan and young and lovely, but the Ipanema neighborhood is more than bronzed beauties on the expansive golden sands of the beach. It’s here where we met up with local musician Gui to explore the street music synonymous with Brazil. Samba music thrives as a universal language here … and you can blame it on the bossa nova … but the musical heritage of the city takes center stage throughout this three-hour walking tour with riobossaexperience. com.br

We explored the roots of this music from the early days of slavery through the modern era of samba composers. We walked through the streets that were home to artists like Carmen Miranda, João Gilberto (the father of bossa nova), and Antônio Carlos Jobim, with Gui strumming and singing the songs that made them, and the Ipanema neighborhood, famous the world over.

A Tasting Journey

After a brief dip in the rooftop pool of the Rio Othon Palace Hotel, we are off for an evening of culinary enlightenment with cookinrio.com. If you follow my travel posts, you’ll know that I’m more of a foodie than a frolicker, so a night of tickling the tastebuds trumps a night at a nightclub. Erika, one of the organization’s culinary experts, guided us through a journey of 33 tropical fruits, vegetables, candies, and dishes that are synonymous with Brazil.

It was an unforgettable experience that finished at a local bar with a caipirinha, a local cocktail made with cachaça, sugar, lime, and ice. A lively samba band on stage made the night a very special adventure. The only regret we had was that our time in Rio was too short, as Cookinrio does a fantastic cooking class that will be a must on our next visit.

Beyond the City

Boarding Marina the next day put an end to our stay in Rio, but for the next four days we cruised up the coast to a foursome of Brazilian coastal cities. The charm of Buzios was reminiscent of a Caribbean village with shops and cafes straddling its golden sand beachfront. A walking tour through the Upper Town of Salvador revealed Brazil’s African heritage with colorful architecture and animated street life. A catamaran tour through the lagoons of Maceio was an opportunity to visit isolated beaches. And before we began our four-day crossing of the Atlantic, we made one final stop in the metropolitan area of Recife, offering a glimpse of its historical Dutch influence.

A visit to Brazil had always been on our bucket list. Finally, we were able to take in its vibrant energy, diverse culture, and delicious cuisine. The special kaleidoscope of experiences was just the start of the fabulous cruise adventure aboard Oceania’s Marina.