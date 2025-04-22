Seabourn Announces 2026-2027 Itineraries in Japan, the Caribbean, and More

Seabourn has announced its 2026-2027 fall, winter, and spring season, featuring new itineraries that explore Japan, the Caribbean, and Southeast Asia. From November 2026 to April 2027, Seabourn Ovation, Seabourn Encore, and Seabourn Quest will offer 31 departures to 73 destinations in 30 countries.

“These new itineraries are designed to immerse our guests in the beauty, culture, and flavors of worldwide destinations, and we can’t wait to welcome them on board to experience it firsthand,” said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn. “Whether it’s exploring vibrant markets with our chefs in Penang, Malaysia and Ho Chi Minh City or witnessing Japan’s breathtaking cherry blossoms in full bloom or indulging in complimentary signature events like Caviar in the Surf at Carambola Beach, St. Croix and Ko Kood, Thailand, our curated voyages will continue to create unforgettable ‘Seabourn Moments’ our guests live for.”

New Voyages

Seabourn will offer two new voyages in Japan in early spring, allowing guests to experience the plum blossoms in bloom.

These include a 12-day voyage from Hong Kong to Tokyo and a 14-day round-trip sailing from Tokyo on Seabourn Encore.

The ship will also highlight Singapore and Southeast Asia with 14-day sailings from Singapore to Hong Kong, plus two round-trip itineraries: an eight-day voyage in December 2026 and a 14-day voyage in January 2027.

Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Quest will explore the southern Caribbean with itineraries ranging from 7 to 14 days, departing from Sint Maarten, Barbados, San Juan, and Miami.

Seabourn’s itineraries range from seven to 16 days, with options to combine voyages for longer experiences.

Guests can visit up to 30 UNESCO World Heritage sites and enjoy offerings like Caviar in the Surf®, Shopping with the Chef, and Marina Day.

The itineraries also include overnight stays and mid-voyage Seabourn Journeys for more time to explore each destination.

Caribbean

Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Quest will explore the Caribbean islands and beaches from November 2026 to March 2027, with 20 departures for seven- to 16-day voyages from Barbados, St. Maarten, Miami, and San Juan.

The season includes visits to 24 ports, 19 islands and countries, and seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites, such as Historic Bridgetown, La Fortaleza in San Juan, and Mount Pelée in Martinique.

Signature experiences will include “Shopping with the Chef” excursions in Bridgetown and caviar-infused beach barbecues in St. Kitts.

Key Ports:

Little Bay, Montserrat.

Carambola Beach, St. Kitts.

Willemstad, Curacao.

Japan & Southeast Asia

Seabourn Encore will embark on 11 sailings across Japan and Southeast Asia from December 2026 to April 2027, ranging from eight to 14 days and visiting over 46 ports, 11 countries, and 19 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

For the first time, the ship will explore Japan during the Plum Blossom Season with two new itineraries: a 12-day “Jewels of Taiwan & Japan” voyage from Hong Kong to Tokyo on February 15, 2027, and a 14-day “Sea of Japan & Plum Blossoms” roundtrip from Tokyo on Feb. 27, 2027.

Guests can also enjoy Japan’s cherry blossoms on three 14-day roundtrip sailings from Tokyo in March and April, along with extended stays in Osaka or Kanazawa and exclusive experiences in various ports.

Key Ports:

Osaka, Japan.

Kanazawa, Japan.

Aburatsu, Japan.

The season will also feature two new round-trip voyages from Singapore: an eight-day “Malaysia & Thailand” itinerary and a 14-day “Gulf of Thailand & Malaysian Peninsula” itinerary. Select sailings will feature Caviar in the Surf on Ko Kood, Thailand, and overnight stays in Bangkok or Ho Chi Minh City.

Highlights:

Ko Kood, Thailand.

Cambodia & Laos Trip.

Deluxe Halong Bay Cruise.

Holiday Voyages

Seabourn Encore will offer a 22-day holiday voyage departing Dec. 14, 2026, from Singapore and concluding Jan. 5, 2027, in Hong Kong, with stops in Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam, including a Christmas visit to Ko Kood.

Seabourn Quest will offer a 16-day round-trip Miami itinerary departing on December 20, 2026, with stops at Carambola Beach for Christmas and St. John’s, Antigua, for New Year’s.

Seabourn Ovation will offer a seven-day voyage from Barbados to Sint Maarten, departing Dec. 21, 2026, with a Christmas stop at Jost van Dyke, and a seven-day voyage from Sint Maarten to Barbados, departing Dec. 28, 2026, featuring a New Year’s Day visit to Grenada.

Early Booking Advantage

Guests who book by May 14, 2025, can secure their preferred suite and save up to 10% with Seabourn’s Early Booking Advantage. For more information about Seabourn’s offerings, visit www.seabourn.com.