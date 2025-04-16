Holland America Line Revives Sailaway Tradition

Holland America Line revitalizes sailaway celebrations as a key tradition for each cruise. In partnership with Champagne producer Taittinger, the cruise line provides guests with entertainment, food, and drinks as the ship departs. These enhancements honor the historic practice of celebrating sailaways, where passengers bid farewell to loved ones from the ship’s deck.

“A new level of service and excitement infused into our sailaway celebration is the perfect way to start a cruise — whether it’s to the glaciers of Alaska or the sunshine of the Caribbean,” said Michael Smith, senior vice president of guest experience and product development for Holland America Line. “Our guests can look forward to an enhanced experience designed to make the voyage truly unforgettable, one that honors the rich tradition of sailaway while elevating the deck party with touches of today.”

MORE ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

Holland America Line has partnered with Taittinger to feature their Champagne at sailaway parties, adding a touch of luxury to the experience.

On embarkation day, guests can enjoy two exclusive cocktails: the “Bubbly Bon Voyage,” with vanilla and passion fruit, and the “Cast Off,” made with Flor de Caña rum, honey, and lime juice.

These cocktails are part of the Signature and Elite Beverage Packages or available for individual purchase. Guests can also buy Taittinger by the glass or bottle.

Co-branded Champagne carts will be introduced in late summer 2025 to enhance the sailaway experience across the ship.

“Taittinger is thrilled to help celebrate sailaway with Champagne,” said Vitalie Taittinger, president of the historic House. “For over a century and a half, the time-honored tradition of sailaway has been a moment for Holland America guests to indulge in elegance and excellence — what better way for them to enjoy this elevated experience than with effervescence.”

MORE ABOUT THE SAILAWAY EXPERIENCE

Holland America Line has enhanced its sailaway experience with a welcome toast and speech from the ship’s cruise director, accompanied by the exclusive sailaway soundtrack, “Home to Rotterdam,” available as a ringtone this summer.

Ship officers will mingle with guests during the event, featuring celebratory music and dancing led by the activities team.

The sailaway will include Destination Dining™, featuring passed appetizers reflecting local cuisine.

In Alaska, guests can enjoy Alaskan crab, hot smoked salmon, and wild game sausage with onion huckleberry marmalade.

In Canada and New England, mini lobster rolls and tourtière with maple syrup will be served. Northern European cruises will offer Frikadeller with beetroot, cucumber, caramel cheese, and huckleberries.

Mediterranean travelers can look forward to grilled mushrooms, roasted pepper tapenade, and seafood antipasti.

Mediterranean travelers can look forward to grilled mushrooms, roasted pepper tapenade, and seafood antipasti.