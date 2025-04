Join us for an exclusive interview with Pierfrancesco Vago, the Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises, as we explore the launch of MSC World America and its brand-new terminal at PortMiami. In this engaging discussion, Mr. Vago shares valuable insights into what this significant milestone means for MSC’s future in the cruise industry and what passengers can look forward to on this state-of-the-art ship.

Watch the video below and stay updated on all things travel and the cruise industry!