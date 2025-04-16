MSC World America Welcomes Families with New Amenities

MSC Cruises is one of the most family-friendly cruise lines in operation today, and you can see this in everything they do. With five onboard kids clubs for children ages zero to 17, MSC provides a range of kid-friendly activities and entertainment options. Their ships feature dedicated kids’ areas at the buffet, pools, waterparks, Lego-themed experiences, and elaborate arcades, among many other perks.

Stepping aboard the new MSC World America, it’s clear that MSC is elevating its family-friendly focus. This ship has even more amenities to keep kids happy, fed, and entertained around the clock, including features you won’t find with any other cruise line.

What features can you expect? It all begins with the ship’s 11-story dry slide, extending from the top of the pool deck to the World Promenade on Deck 8. This visually stunning slide ends at the perfect location for kids—right outside Sweet Temptations, a dessert-themed eatery on the World Promenade that offers elaborate milkshakes, waffles, crepes, and make-your-own ice cream bars, among other treats.

The World America’s Cliffhanger Swing is another brand-new feature found only on this ship. Positioned near the top of the vessel, this swing dangles cruisers 50 meters above the ocean as they swing back and forth. In addition to this thrilling attraction, the ship boasts six pools, 14 hot tubs, and a massive waterpark with a virtual reality experience. The Family Aventura district offers an outdoor park where families can sunbathe, enjoy kid-friendly snacks, and enjoy attractions like a high ropes course, bumper cars, and a roller rink.

When it comes to dining, kids will find plenty of their favorite foods at the buffet, as well as at Luna Park Pizza and Burger, which serves pizza, chicken fingers, french fries, and other kid-friendly options. Another venue, Promenade Bites, is equally enticing, offering hot dogs, popcorn, and cotton candy for kids to grab on the go.

What’s not to love? Whether you’re a parent with kids or you just love to have fun, MSC World America has something for everyone.