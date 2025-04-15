Cunard Launches First Phase of 2026 Event Voyages Program

Cunard has teamed up with leading figures in the entertainment industry to announce part of its 2026 Event Voyages schedule. This initial phase features returning favorites aboard its flagship Queen Mary 2 and the new Queen Anne!

Cunard’s Event Voyages focus on guest interests, featuring exclusive performances and workshops with well-known artists and experts.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: “We’re so thrilled to unveil the first phase of our 2026 Event Voyages program – a showcase of uniquely curated voyages that celebrate the very finest in entertainment, culture, and wellness. We’re incredibly excited to be welcoming back a number of Cunard favorites that our guests know and love, alongside new experiences that we’re sure, will surprise and delight. We’re so proud of our iconic Event Voyages, which truly embody the spirit of Cunard and combine world-class entertainment with thought-provoking enrichment.”

The program features five 7-night itineraries planned from May to November 2026. These include:

London Theatre at Sea with the Olivier Awards

Curated by Julian Bird OBE, this voyage features performances from notable theater artists, along with insights into producing a world-class show. Enjoy unique daytime events and special evening performances, culminating in “The Oliviers in Concert,” highlighting the history of the Olivier Awards. Departing May 22, starting at $1,729 per person (double occupancy in a Britannia Balcony stateroom).

Sail4th250 Celebrations

Join us in New York for a special event celebrating 250 years of American Independence, in partnership with Sail4th250. Cunard has strong ties to the U.S. and maritime history, and the Queen Mary 2 will take part in this historic occasion. Departing July 3, starting at $2,349 per person (double occupancy in a Britannia Balcony stateroom).

Wellness at Sea, in partnership with Harper’s Bazaar

Set against the Norwegian fjords, this wellness journey on Queen Anne offers tools to recharge and revitalize. Join health experts and Harper’s Bazaar editors for talks and classes.

Departing July 5, starting at $1,639 per person (double occupancy in a Britannia Balcony stateroom).

Anthony Inglis & the National Symphony Orchestra

Enjoy classical music with maestro Anthony Inglis and the UK’s National Symphony Orchestra. This sailing features two evening performances in the Royal Court Theatre. Departing September 5, starting at $2,109 per person (double occupancy in a Britannia Balcony stateroom).

Literature Festival at Sea, in partnership with Cheltenham Literature Festival

Experience a week focused on storytelling, with authors, journalists, and fellow book lovers. Curated by The Times and Sunday Times Cheltenham Literature Festival team, this voyage includes Q&A sessions, themed events, and book signings. Departing November 28, starting at $1,529 per person (double occupancy in a Britannia Balcony stateroom).

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, click here.