Cunard Partners with Sail4th 250

Cunard has announced a partnership with Sail4th 250, the non-profit organization coordinating the Port of New York and New Jersey’s celebrations for America’s 250th anniversary next year. The collaboration will have Cunard’s flagship, Queen Mary 2, at the center of the event, providing guests with a unique perspective on this historic occasion.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: “Cunard has a long and distinguished history with the United States, and we are proud to play a role in this momentous celebration. As the world’s only ocean liner, Queen Mary 2 will offer guests an experience like no other — immersed in the excitement and grandeur of America’s 250th Independence Day. This is a truly unique opportunity to witness history in spectacular fashion, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of it.”

This partnership highlights Cunard’s strong ties to the United States and its maritime heritage. For over 185 years, Cunard ships have led transatlantic travel, and in 2026, Queen Mary 2 will enhance that legacy in New York Harbor.

MORE ABOUT THE ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

The six-day celebration of America’s milestone anniversary will showcase the largest international assembly of tall ships and naval vessels to date.

Ships from 17 nations will participate, with additional vessels invited by the U.S. Navy.

Over 30 tall ships are expected to be in attendance.

The event will feature festivals that provide public access to the tall ships.

A large fireworks display will take place during the celebration.

An exhibition of 18th-century historical documents will also be part of the event.

Planners anticipate that 8 to 10 million spectators will line the 15-mile New York/New Jersey shoreline to witness the parade of tall ships and naval vessels on July 4.

Events are scheduled from July 3 to July 8, 2026.

Chris O’Brien, President of Sail4th 250, added: “The participation of the majestic Queen Mary 2 helps ensure that seafaring travelers can have first-class seats to the most spectacular event in the history of New York Harbour. Given Cunard’s storied history and indelible ties to the United States, we are pleased to have found the perfect seafaring partner for our nation’s historic milestone.”

From her prime location, guests on board Queen Mary 2 will experience views of the largest gathering of tall ships and naval vessels ever seen in the city. The event will include a military flyover and conclude with a spectacular fireworks display over the Manhattan skyline. Whether anchored or positioned in the harbor, the Queen Mary 2 will serve as the perfect backdrop for this historic celebration, adding an iconic presence to the festivities.

Ross D. Levi, Executive Director / VP, NYS Division of Tourism, Empire State Development, said: “The addition of Queen Mary 2 to Sail4th will only enhance the celebrations surrounding America’s 250th birthday. I LOVE NY is proud to support Sail4th’s efforts to create this once-in-a-lifetime event. We look forward to promoting this largest-ever international flotilla as part of the state’s unique America 250 activities so that visitors from around the globe can see for themselves how easy it is to love New York.”

MORE ABOUT THE VOYAGE

Cunard’s Independence Day Spectacular Voyage will run from July 3-10, 2026, allowing guests to be part of a historic event. After an incredible time in New York, Queen Mary 2 will sail to Newport, Rhode Island, and Halifax, Nova Scotia, where guests can discover two of North America’s most charming historic ports.

Prices start at $2,350 per person for a Britannia Balcony stateroom based on double occupancy.

Will you be sailing with Cunard during their 250TH anniversary? Let us know in the comments!