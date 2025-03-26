Wyndham Rewards Offers Perks on Carnival Cruise Line Bookings

Wyndham Rewards members can now book Carnival Cruise Line voyages through Wyndham Travel Bundles, making trip-planning easier and allowing members to earn points on every booking. Members can earn Wyndham Rewards points for each qualifying reservation and customize their experience with flights, pre-cruise hotels, rental cars, excursions, and post-cruise getaways.

“Carnival is the world’s most popular cruise line, and its iconic red funnel serves as a passport to unforgettable journeys – making it the perfect addition to Wyndham Travel Bundles,” said Michael Shiwdin, GVP, Guest Engagement, Loyalty & Strategic Partnerships, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “From setting sail to unwinding after an adventure at sea, members earn every step of the way. It’s all turning dream vacations into even more rewarding experiences, giving travelers more ways to explore, more ways to earn, and more ways to make the most out of every adventure.”

SHIP TO SHORE REWARDS

Members earn one Wyndham Rewards point per dollar on cruise bundle reservations, plus a special discount on their cruise fare.

Guests can earn one point per dollar on airfare, car rentals, airport transfers, and up to 10 points per dollar on qualifying hotel stays and activities.

Members can also earn points in each brand’s rewards program for airfare, cruises, and car rentals, maximizing their benefits.

Members can also stay at Wyndham Hotels located near major cruise ports worldwide, using points to book hotel stays before departure or upon return home.

“Wyndham is a fantastic partner and we’re eager to work together on creating even more unforgettable vacations and giving their loyalty members a fresh and easy way to enjoy our cruises,” said Ken Tate, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Carnival Cruise Line.

CURRENT POINTS OFFERING

From now until April 30, 2025, Wyndham Rewards members can earn double points on all Wyndham Travel Bundles, with travel completed by December 31, 2025. Terms and conditions apply. To learn more, click here.

MORE ABOUT WYNDHAM TRAVEL BUNDLES

Developed in partnership with Snowstorm Technologies, Wyndham Travel Bundles include a hotel stay at a Hotel by Wyndham. Package cancellations or changes for hotel, flight, and cruise bookings must occur within 24 hours of booking, with varying cancellation policies for other components.

Will you be exploring this new points program? Let us know in the comments!