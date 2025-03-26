Princess Cruises Unveils 2026-2027 Southeast Asia Itinerary

Princess Cruises has announced its 2026-2027 Southeast Asia itinerary aboard Diamond Princess!

Now on sale, the ship will depart from Singapore and visit 28 destinations across eight countries on 11 sailings from November 2026 to March 2027. Cruises will range from 10 to 31 days and feature late-night stays in Ha Long Bay/Hanoi, Hong Kong, Bangkok (from Laem Chabang), and Kyoto (from Osaka) for extended exploration opportunities.

“Our newest Southeast Asia cruise season brings travelers to some of the world’s most sought-after destinations,” said Terry Thornton, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer. “Our award-winning itineraries ensure there is an option for every type of traveler, making it easier than ever to experience the rich cultures and breathtaking landscapes of multiple countries for the adventure of a lifetime.”

2026-2027 SOUTHEAST ASIA HIGHLIGHTS

Sailings from Singapore: Roundtrip options ranging from 10 to 16 days, visiting Vietnam, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Holiday Itinerary: A 14-day cruise over Christmas and New Year’s featuring Kuala Lumpur (Port Kelang), Ho Chi Minh City (Phu My), and Laem Chabang (for Bangkok).

Extended Itineraries: 16- and 24-day cruises to Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, including UNESCO World Heritage site Ha Long Bay (from Cai Lan), Phuket, and Da Nang/Hue (Chan May).

Season Schedule: Trips start and end in Singapore, offering options from 14 to 31 days, with stops in Taiwan, Vietnam, and a late-night visit to Hong Kong.

31-Day Cruise: This itinerary covers Southeast Asia and Japan, featuring beautiful island destinations like Ishigaki and Okinawa, as well as visiting Kochi and Kobe (for Kyoto).

Cultural Access: Includes visits to 17 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, such as the Singapore Botanical Gardens, established in 1859, and the Historic Monuments of Ancient Nara (from Osaka).

ABOUT DIAMOND PRINCESS

Diamond Princess was built in Japan and accommodates 2,670 guests.

Guests can savor authentic cuisine at Kai Sushi and enjoy Japanese-inspired cocktails from mixologist Rob Floyd.

Relax in the traditional Izumi bath and experience folkloric shows, regional entertainment, and holiday celebrations.

Indulge in signature amenities like Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria, the Lotus Spa, Movies Under the Stars, and the Princess Theater.

Enjoy unparalleled service and personalization through Princess Cruises’ award-winning MedallionClass experience.

Benefit from inclusive packages like Princess Plus and Princess Premier, offering significant savings (up to 65%) on amenities such as Wi-Fi, beverages, desserts, fitness classes, and crew appreciation when purchased separately.

Will you be sailing aboard Diamond Princess in 2026-2027? Let us know in the comments!