MSC Cruises Unveils Winter 2026-2027 with Seven Ships from U.S. Ports

MSC Cruises has launched Winter 2026-2027 sales, featuring getaways from four U.S. departure ports. The cruise line will deploy seven ships in the region, offering a variety of itineraries throughout the Caribbean, the Bahamas, and more.

Key highlights of the season include:

MSC World America: 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from Miami, with additional options on two other ships.

7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from Miami, with additional options on two other ships. MSC Grandiosa and MSC Seashore: Sailing from Port Canaveral to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

Sailing from Port Canaveral to the Caribbean and the Bahamas. MSC Meraviglia: Departing from New York City to Florida and the Bahamas.

Departing from New York City to Florida and the Bahamas. MSC Seascape: Sailing from Galveston to the Western Caribbean.

Sailing from Galveston to the Western Caribbean. MSC Poesia: A coveted Panama Canal cruise from Seattle to Miami after its inaugural Alaska season.

A coveted Panama Canal cruise from Seattle to Miami after its inaugural Alaska season. Transatlantic MSC Grand Voyages: Aboard MSC Grandiosa and MSC Meraviglia.

Most itineraries will stop at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC’s private island in the Bahamas, featuring pristine beaches and various activities.

Lynn Torrent, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer, MSC Cruises USA, said: “We’re making it easier than ever for people to say ‘Let’s Holiday’ with MSC Cruises, whether they’re longtime cruisers or trying us out for the first time. Our commitment to the U.S. market is stronger than ever. It’s creating more options for our guests and generating a wave of exciting opportunities for our valued Travel Advisor partners. Deploying some of our newest and largest ships from an expanding list of homeports gives vacationers more ways to enjoy our unique mix of European style and American comfort on everything from a quick weekend getaway to a once-in-a-lifetime voyage.”

Full deployment details include:

Sailings from Miami:

MSC World America 7-night Western Caribbean: Including Isla de Roatan, Honduras; Costa Maya, Mexico; Cozumel, Mexico; and Ocean Cay. 7-night Eastern Caribbean: Including Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Ocean Cay.

MSC Poesia 20-night Panama Canal: Starting with a Seattle-to-Miami cruise on September 28, 2026, including ports like Seattle, Los Angeles, and Cartagena, Colombia. Full schedule coming soon.

MSC Seaside 3- and 4-night Bahamas: Featuring Ocean Cay and Nassau.



Sailings from Galveston:

MSC Seascape 7-night Western Caribbean: Including Costa Maya and Cozumel.



Sailings from New York City:

MSC Meraviglia 7-night Caribbean & Bahamas: Ports include Port Canaveral, Nassau, and Ocean Cay. 19-night MSC Grand Voyage from Barcelona to NYC starting October 20, 2026, with ports such as Alicante, Gibraltar, and Boston.



Sailings from Port Canaveral:

MSC Seashore 3- and 4-night Bahamas: Including Nassau and Ocean Cay.

MSC Grandiosa 7-night Western Caribbean: Including Nassau, Ocean Cay, and Cozumel. 7-night Eastern Caribbean: Including Nassau, Ocean Cay, and Puerto Plata. 14-night MSC Grand Voyage from Barcelona to Port Canaveral on October 31, 2026, visiting Funchal, San Juan, and Miami.



Will you be sailing with MSC Cruises in 2026-2027? Let us know in the comments!