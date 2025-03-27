Holland America Line Expands Single Barrel Whiskey Program for 2025

Holland America Line is expanding its single barrel whiskey program!

Starting this spring, the program will expand from one barrel of Buffalo Trace to nine barrels sourced from established and up-and-coming distilleries nationwide. Additionally, in 2024, the beverage program will introduce a select bourbon from Buffalo Trace Distillery, the oldest continuously operating distillery in the U.S.

“Get ready for an exclusive whiskey experience crafted specifically for enthusiasts the next time you sail with us,” said Drew Foulk, senior manager, beverage and dining operations & innovation for Holland America Line. “With this collection of rare and unique spirits, we’re not only providing access to sought-after single barrel bourbons but also creating an experience that can’t easily be replicated anywhere else.”

Lineup of Single Barrel Whiskeys and Bourbons

Each whiskey and bourbon will be featured in the Ocean Bar.

Weller: Holland America Line has secured two barrels of Weller bourbon from Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky.

Weller Full Proof: Exhibits strong vanilla and oak notes with a rich mouthfeel and balanced finish.

Exhibits strong vanilla and oak notes with a rich mouthfeel and balanced finish. Weller Antique 107: Offers dark cherry and vanilla notes with bold heat and a smooth finish, appealing to both connoisseurs and casual drinkers.

Angel’s Envy: This year, Holland America Line selected three unique barrels from Angel’s Envy in Louisville, aged 5 to 6 years and finished in port casks after maturation in new American oak.

Barrel #1: Port-finished with anise, nutmeg, and brown sugar.

Port-finished with anise, nutmeg, and brown sugar. Barrel #2: Madeira-finished featuring ginger, leather, and caramel with a smooth finish.

Madeira-finished featuring ginger, leather, and caramel with a smooth finish. Barrel #3: Port-finished with butterscotch, malt, hickory, and maple.

Uncle Nearest 1884 Single Barrel: This barrel from the rising whiskey brand in Shelbyville, Tennessee, offers balanced heat with toffee and caramel notes, along with warming spices.

Woodford Reserve: A single barrel from Woodford Reserve in Versailles, Kentucky, featuring bolder flavors with notes of stone fruit, biscuit, toffee, caramel, and a slight peppery finish.

WhistlePig 15-Year Rye: Bottled at 100 proof, this 15-year-old rye features rich, earthy notes with subtle floral undertones, blending straight and malted rye for a complex finish.

Westland American Single Malt: Holland America Line continues its partnership with Westland Distillery in Seattle, showcasing a port-finished American single malt with notes of toffee, stone fruit, toasted marshmallow, and a smoky finish. A peated single barrel from Westland will also be featured in the “PNW Penicillin” cocktail, created by renowned bartender Sam Ross. In 2024, Ross will introduce an exclusive cocktail menu at all Alaska ship bars. He was named “U.S. Bartender of the Year” in 2011, and his bar Attaboy won “Best Bar in the U.S.” from The World’s 50 Best Bars in 2022, recognized for creating modern classics like the Penicillin and Paper Plane.

Guests can look forward to these single-barrel whiskeys on ships beginning this spring, with full availability across the fleet by May 2025, while supplies last.

Will you be sailing with Holland America Line to explore its single barrel whiskey program? Let us know in the comments!