Culinary Creativity on Holland America Cruise Line

We love fresh seafood and cruising, so we were excited to board the Nieuw Statendam after learning about Holland America Line’s Global Fresh Fish Program. The cruise line claims to have contracts for fresh, sustainable fish in 60 ports worldwide, featuring 80 species available to guests depending on the region. Additionally, Holland America is the first global cruise line to earn Responsible Fisheries Management certification.

Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto plays a key role in enhancing Holland America’s seafood offerings. Recently named the line’s Global Fresh Fish Ambassador, several ships in the Holland America fleet include a Morimoto by Sea Sushi Bar, which features his signature sushi, sashimi, rolls, and smaller dishes. Once during each cruise, the Asian-themed Tamarind restaurant transforms into a pop-up Morimoto by Sea, serving seafood dishes made from Chef Morimoto’s recipes.

In addition to Morimoto by Sea, Nieuw Statendam boasts several other specialty restaurants with enhanced seafood menus. We were eager to try them all. The main dining room also impresses with its seafood dishes—Pan Fried Sea Bass, Red Miso Snapper, and Thyme Coated Salmon—alongside more traditional options like Beef Tenderloin, Duck Breast, and Roast Chicken. We interviewed Nieuw Statendam’s Executive Chef, Noel Lontoc, who explained that HAL’s commitment to fresh fish has transformed how his team of 140 chefs operates. Our fish was loaded in Fort Lauderdale and designated as “fresh” on the menu for the first 48 hours of our seven-day cruise. Due to our visits to smaller Caribbean ports, the remaining seafood had been flash frozen and thawed on board. Initially skeptical, we found that both fresh and flash-frozen fish were excellent.

Breakfast can often be monotonous, but at Nieuw Statendam’s main dining room, international variety is the norm, enhanced by white tablecloths and attentive service. We enjoyed British kippers, English back bacon with pork bangers, Asian congee, and hot miso soup. Freshly squeezed orange juice was an added cost ($4.50) but worth the splurge.

Chef Lontoc also leads a cooking show in the main theatre, highlighting regional specialties. During our show, the dish prepared was Bahamian Grouper with Bacon Grits, which later appeared as a featured dish in the main dining room.

The regular coffee served on the ship was acceptable, but much better coffee was available at the Royal Dutch Café, along with superb complimentary pastries. We opted for the Quench non-alcoholic beverage package, costing $297 for the two of us for the week. This allowed us 15 drinks each per day (specialty coffees, soda, Perrier, juices), but we rarely approached that limit.

In our 20 years of cruising, Holland America’s specialty restaurants consistently rank among the best at sea. Our favorite was Tamarind ($35), offering exquisite Pan-Asian cuisine and excellent service. On this cruise, we enjoyed the Satay Sampler, Giant Shrimp Tempura, Lobster and Shrimp Potstickers, and tender Mongolian BBQ Lamb Chops.

Rudi’s Sel de Mer ($55) featured Escargot, Foie Gras Torchon, Seafood Cioppino, Snapper with White Wine, and Mahi Mahi with Chipotle Mayo, all of which were superb. At the Canaletto Italian Restaurant ($25), we relished an appetizer of Veal Meatballs, followed by Seared Sea Bass and Ossobuco. We were somewhat disappointed with our dinner at Pinnacle Grill ($52), the ship’s steakhouse. While its Clothesline Candied Bacon appetizer was imaginative and tasty, the 8-ounce Filet Mignon, cooked medium-rare, was tough, and the Wagyu Beef Striploin (an additional $28) did not meet expectations. However, our dessert of traditional Baked Alaska was outstanding.

The new Morimoto by Sea pop-up specialty restaurant (once per cruise at Tamarind – $55) deserves accolades. The Fresh Tuna Pizza appetizer was colorful and featured a perfect crunch, while the Sushi Plate included several of Chef Morimoto’s unique creations. Our main courses were Crispy Fried Whole Sea Bass (visually unappealing but flavorful) and Ishiyaki Buri Pop (Pacific Yellowtail prepared tableside). Our dessert, the Chocolate Sphere, was opulent, as our server, Dal, poured hot salted caramel sauce over a dome of rich chocolate, dramatically revealing marshmallow cream and chocolate gelato.

While the culinary offerings, particularly seafood, drew us to this Nieuw Statendam cruise, we were impressed by other aspects as well. The ship, dedicated in January 2019, accommodates 2,666 passengers with a crew of 1,036. It was kept impeccably clean and rarely felt crowded, except in the Lido buffet. Boarding and disembarking in Fort Lauderdale were effortless and well-organized. Our Verandah Stateroom on Deck 5 was small but well-designed, with ample storage, bathrobes, excellent lighting, convenient power and charging outlets, and fresh fruit. The bed featured a Queen+ sized mattress, though the tiny bedside table barely accommodated the phone. The well-designed bathroom offered Elemis toiletries and an excellent shower stall (no bathtub), but lacked bar soap, featuring only liquid dispensers. We’ve learned to carry bar soap while cruising.

The entertainment was occasionally disappointing. Holland America Line tends to attract an older clientele seeking attentive service and fine dining (the average age in our cruise group ranged from 65 to 70). The shows in the main theatre featured a small but talented song and dance troupe with imaginative technical effects; however, the canned music was exceedingly loud, and the modern song selections catered more to a younger crowd rather than retirees. On four of the seven evenings, the main theatre showcased two stand-up comedians (performing different sets on their two nights). A greater variety of entertainment would have been appreciated.

On previous Holland America cruises, we (along with most guests) particularly enjoyed the Lincoln Center Stage concerts featuring young, up-and-coming classical musicians, typically a remarkable string quartet. Unfortunately, the contract with Lincoln Center in New York has ended. The cruise line would benefit from incorporating a string trio or even solo violin or cello artists to fill this gap. We were informed that on longer Grand Voyages, a resident Chamber Trio is on board.

While many guests, including us, had previously visited several Caribbean ports, we discovered new tours that proved intriguing. In Grand Turk, a British Overseas Territory in the Turks and Caicos archipelago, our guide highlighted its British heritage (cars drive on the left), noting that the official currency is the U.S. dollar and all banks are Canadian-controlled. We saw numerous donkeys wandering freely on roads, in backyards, and on beaches. Our driver mentioned there are 300 wild donkeys on Grand Turk, descendants of those that once pulled carts of sea salt—an industry that thrived for over 200 years. These donkeys appeared to relish their freedom.

Near Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, a fascinating tour called “Dominican Coffee” took us into the nearby mountains to the Tubagua Plantation Eco Village. Owned by a Canadian expatriate, the plantation offers six comfortable rooms for rent, great food, and a hands-on coffee tour for guests like us. Our host demonstrated how to prepare soil in tiny pots and plant coffee beans to develop seedlings for local farmers. Residents then showed us the traditional methods for cleaning and roasting the green beans before grinding them and brewing strong cups of coffee for us to enjoy. A typical Dominican lunch rounded out a fantastic tour.

Busy Nassau, Bahamas, was our final port, often bustling with five or six cruise ships, tempting us to stay onboard. However, we craved an ocean swim and arranged for day passes at the Margaritaville Resort, just a 15-minute walk from the ship. The pass ($79 for adults) included beach towels, lounge chairs, Wi-Fi, and access to its water park featuring slides and a lazy river.

If you prefer a mid-sized ship with a relaxed, comfortable atmosphere, consider sailing on the Nieuw Statendam. And don’t miss the specialty restaurants, especially for seafood!