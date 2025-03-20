MSC Cruises Enhances MSC Virtuosa’s Entertainment Lineup

MSC Virtuosa will introduce exciting new entertainment options this summer while sailing to destinations including the Norwegian Fjords, Northern Pearls cities, Canary Islands, and the Atlantic coast of Europe from its homeport in Southampton, UK.

The highlight of the entertainment lineup is “Dirty Dancing: In Concert,” a live-to-film concert that brings the Lionsgate film to life with a full band, singers, and dancers. Launching on July 10, 2025, it will be the only live-to-film concert at sea in the region, alongside MSC Cruises’ upcoming presentation in the Caribbean on MSC World America.

Additionally, the main theatre will host two other exciting shows: “Songbook Abba,” featuring classic ABBA hits, and “Starwalker,” celebrating the music of Michael Jackson with unforgettable performances by a talented cast.

Steve Leatham, Vice President of Entertainment at MSC Cruises, said: “Providing an impressive array of spectacular entertainment options for every type of guest around the clock is key to creating an unforgettable cruise experience. MSC Virtuosa is an incredible platform for pushing the boundaries of entertainment at sea. We’re thrilled to introduce brand-new daytime and evening headline events that will leave our guests in awe. We’re particularly excited about the premiere of ‘Dirty Dancing: In Concert’, ‘Hall of Fame’ and our newest Carousel Productions Cirque shows, which will both debut this summer in the Theatre.”

RELATED: 3rd Hour of TODAY Goes Live from MSC World America

MSC Virtuosa‘s new entertainment highlights include:

NEW! “Dirty Dancing: In Concert” – Experience the classic Lionsgate film in a live-to-film concert featuring singers, dancers, and musicians for an unforgettable show.

NEW! “Hall of Fame” – Following its debut on MSC World America, this exhilarating live concert celebrating pop legends will also be featured on MSC Virtuosa. Designed by the creative team at Only Child Productions, known for collaborations with Kylie Minogue, Netflix, and Vogue, it promises iconic music and memorable moments.

NEW! Carousel Lounge Shows – Two brand-new cirque aerial shows will take place in the Carousel Lounge, with one launching in June 2025 and the other in the autumn. Production is ongoing, and families onboard will help decide the official names, which will be revealed soon.

NEW! Daytime Activities – Enjoy innovative sports, games, and entertainment for guests of all ages.

NEW! The MSC Street Theatre – Experience surprise pop-up performances from world-class entertainers throughout the ship, including at the poolside, bars, restaurants, and the vibrant promenade.

NEW! Kids and Family Entertainment – Join in on game shows, parties, tech-driven experiences, and quizzes for unforgettable family moments.

NEW! LEGO® Experiences – Families can partake in a LEGO® Family Game Show, a fun timed team challenge, and enjoy a LEGO® Family Parade with LEGO® walkabouts entertaining children of all ages throughout the ship.

Will you be sailing aboard MSC Virtuosa to enjoy the new entertainment experiences? Let us know in the comments!