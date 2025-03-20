Yacht for the Reefs

Rascal Voyages just launched its newest cruise in which guests learn about coral reefs, and even participate in conserving these precious and endangered marine systems.

The 5-day conservation voyage explores the Indonesian area known as Raja Ampat, which contains a staggering 75 percent of all known coral species. That makes the region one of the most biodiverse places on earth.

Guests enjoy the hands-on experience of saving this crucial environment, guided by experts from The SEA People, a nonprofit foundation dedicated to the preservation of coral reefs.

Rascal Voyages is able to reach and explore this remote location which is only accessible by yacht.

By Alex Darlington

