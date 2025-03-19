Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Official Delivery of Norwegian Aqua

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) took delivery of Norwegian Aqua, the 20th ship in its fleet and the first in the new Prima Plus Class, at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy.

As Norwegian Aqua enters service, NCL celebrates the float out of Norwegian Luna. This marks the completion of the ship’s exterior work and its first contact with water. Norwegian Luna will then move to the dock formerly occupied by Norwegian Aqua for interior construction ahead of its launch in spring 2026.

“Norwegian Aqua is more than just a ship—it’s a commitment to our guests that we will continue to push boundaries and deliver MORE at sea,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “From thrilling attractions like the Aqua Slidecoaster to the debut of Sukhothai, our first Thai specialty restaurant, Norwegian Aqua is designed to create unforgettable moments for the whole family while cruising to the Caribbean, Bermuda and our private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay, where we remain focused and excited about investing in the guest experience.”

Herrera continued, “We are deeply grateful to Fincantieri for its partnership and expertise in bringing Norwegian Aqua to life, paving the way for NCL’s continued growth and success. And with Norwegian Luna’s float out, we’re already looking ahead to the next chapter of our fleet expansion.”

ABOUT NORWEGIAN AQUA

Norwegian Aqua is 10% larger than its sister ships, Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, enhancing the overall guest experience.

The ship accommodates 3,571 guests at double occupancy, making it ideal for a vibrant cruise atmosphere.

Norwegian Aqua introduces Sukhothai, a new specialty dining venue that enriches the culinary options onboard.

Guests can enjoy classic dining experiences with options like Cagney’s Steakhouse and Le Bistro.

The ship features Planterie, a plant-based eatery located in the Indulge Food Hall that offers healthy and innovative menu options.

Norwegian Aqua offers captivating entertainment, including “Revolution: A Celebration of Prince,” an immersive tribute show featuring the artist’s greatest hits.

Another highlight is “Elements: The World Expanded,” a spectacular show that combines acrobatics and magic inspired by the elements of earth, air, water, and fire.

The Aqua Slidecoaster onboard is the world’s first rollercoaster-waterslide hybrid, providing a thrilling experience for guests.

Aqua Game Zone’s interactive entertainment space includes classic arcade games and virtual reality experiences.

The Glow Court is a digital sports complex transitioning from a lively daytime gaming venue to an exciting nightlife scene.

Norwegian Aqua emphasizes spacious design, high levels of service, and innovative features, ensuring guests have a memorable cruise experience.

“Norwegian Aqua is a testament to the solid and enduring partnership between Norwegian Cruise Line and Fincantieri, recently reaffirmed by the historic order of the four largest ships ever built by our Group for the brand,” said Luigi Matarazzo, general manager of merchant ships division of Fincantieri. “This ship embodies our shared commitment to technological innovation and excellence, marking another milestone in a thriving cruise industry where Fincantieri continues to lead the way. We are honored to bring yet another ground-breaking vessel to life and look forward to continuing our partnership with all the exciting projects to come.”

After her inaugural European sailings, Norwegian Aqua will begin a transatlantic journey from Southampton, UK, on March 28, 2025. She will arrive in the U.S. on April 4, 2025, for inaugural Boston and New York City events. The ship will be officially christened in Miami on April 13, 2025, with NCL brand ambassador Eric Stonestreet serving as the godfather.

In her first year, Norwegian Aqua will operate from Miami, Port Canaveral (Orlando), and New York City, offering short voyages to the Bahamas and seven-day Caribbean itineraries. Destinations include Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island. A new pier at Great Stirrup Cay will enhance guests’ access in late 2025.

In August and September 2025, Norwegian Aqua will offer Bermuda cruises during peak summer from New York City. These itineraries will feature five—to seven-day itineraries with overnight stays, giving ample time to explore the island’s golf courses, culture, and caves, all within a short voyage from the U.S. East Coast.

Will you be sailing on Norwegian Aqua? Let us know in the comments!