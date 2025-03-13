Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery of Norwegian Aqua

Fincantieri has successfully delivered Norwegian Aqua, the first vessel in the expanded Prima Plus class for Norwegian Cruise Line.

With a gross tonnage of 156,300 and a length of approximately 322 meters, Norwegian Aqua is 10% larger than its predecessors, Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva. The ship features the world’s first hybrid roller coaster with a water slide, an interactive digital sports complex called Glow Court, and a multifunctional entertainment area known as the Aqua Game Zone. Additionally, it includes Ocean Boulevard, the largest 360-degree outdoor promenade ever built.

The delivery ceremony took place at Fincantieri’s Marghera shipyard, attended by key leaders from both companies.

Fincantieri is also preparing for the launch of Norwegian Aqua‘s sister ship, Norwegian Luna, scheduled for tomorrow and set to enter service in Spring 2026. This delivery strengthens the partnership between Fincantieri and Norwegian Cruise Line, highlighted by a recent order for four additional cruise ships, marking a historic agreement.

