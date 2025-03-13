Silversea Announces 132-Day World Cruise

Silversea has announced its World Cruise 2028, “An Ode to the Moment.” For the first time, Silver Shadow will depart from Miami on January 5 and arrive in Nice on May 16, visiting 58 destinations across 29 countries, with 17 overnight stops.

This 132-day journey, crafted by Silversea’s destination experts, will showcase the diverse cultures and histories of the Caribbean, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, including over 30 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Guests can enhance their experience with curated events and optional overland tours that offer tailor-made opportunities.

“Our 2028 World Cruise, An Ode to the Moment, is designed to slow time, offering deeper exploration of each destination,” said President Bert Hernandez, Silversea. “With our unrivaled destination expertise, we guide guests to both iconic landmarks and hidden gems, ensuring they experience the world at its finest. Exclusive events, special access, and optional overland tours create unforgettable moments unique to Silversea’s World Cruises.”

Journey Highlights

This voyage travels to lesser-known destinations, allowing guests to connect with local customs and cultures. The journey is divided into nine chapters, encouraging exploration at a pace that captures the essence of each location.

1. Anthem of the Tropics

Starting in Miami and traveling to Cartagena, this chapter includes popular Caribbean ports like Willemstad and Cartagena, as well as hidden gems such as Jost Van Dyke, Gustavia, and Kralendijk. Extended stays in port let guests fully experience the Caribbean day or night.

2. Reign of the Rainforest

From Cartagena to Valparaíso, this chapter highlights the diverse flavors of South American cuisine. Guests can participate in a Colombian coffee workshop and cross the Panama Canal, experiencing Embera hospitality and ancient rituals. An exclusive event at the Pedro de Osma Museum in Callao (Lima) is also part of this chapter.

3. Lands of Fire and Ice

Retracing explorers’ steps around Cape Horn from Valparaíso to Buenos Aires, this chapter showcases the Chilean Fjords and Patagonia. Guests can witness unique wildlife and enjoy S.A.L.T. shore experiences featuring local dishes. An optional tour to Iguazu Falls, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is available.

4. The Beat of Tradition

Guests will dive into South American culture during Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, enjoying preferred seating at the Sambódromo for an immersive experience of samba, costumes, and drums.

5. The Sands of Time

Traveling from Rio de Janeiro to Cape Town, guests will uncover treasures of the Southern Atlantic, including St. Helena. In Africa, they will explore Walvis Bay and have the option for stunning views from Table Mountain in Cape Town.

6. Nature in Verse

This chapter features wildlife encounters during game drives in South Africa and cultural experiences in Mauritius, including a day at Ile aux Cerfs with a Creole lunch and Mauritian sega dancing.

7. Tales of Spice and Silk

Exploring the Arabian Peninsula over ten days, this chapter includes overnight stays in cities like Muscat, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai, along with cultural immersions. An optional overland tour provides a chance to see Silverback Gorillas in Rwanda.

8. The Ancient Realm

Focusing on ancient wonders in the Red Sea, this chapter includes visits to the ruins of Petra and the temples of Luxor, and the Valley of the Kings, highlighting the region’s rich history.

9. Echoes of Empires

The final chapter takes guests to lesser-known Mediterranean destinations like Milos, Agropoli, and Diano National Park, which are accessible due to the Silver Shadow’s size. The journey concludes with “A Timeless Farewell,” an exclusive event for World Cruise guests.

Silversea will open an exclusive pre-sale for the World Cruise 2028 to all Venetian Society members on March 13, with general sales opening on March 20. For additional information on Silversea’s World Cruise 2028, “An Ode to the Moment,” click here.