Explora Journeys Launches Ocean Wellness Retreats

Explora Journeys is launching two Ocean Wellness Retreats, offering one- and two-night experiences focused on well-being at sea. Experts will lead participants in movement, mindfulness, and rejuvenation practices.

The Ocean Wellness Retreats on EXPLORA I and EXPLORA II focus on the ocean’s restorative power to enhance wellbeing. They emphasize energy, sleep, relaxation, mindfulness, and immunity, guiding guests toward physical and spiritual renewal.

Julanda Marais, Senior Lead Spa at Explora Journeys said: “The ocean’s natural rhythm is vast, soothing, and deeply restorative. Our Ocean Wellness Retreats are crafted to reflect this, offering guests a journey of renewal and reconnection. Through movement, meditation, and immersive wellbeing experiences, we invite them to embrace the ocean’s flow—emerging refreshed, rebalanced, and revitalized.”

Holistic Wellness Journey

Every Ocean Wellness Retreat is designed to harmonize mind, body, and spirit, offering a path to renewal. Guests will navigate serene waters while participating in mindful movement, expert-led seminars, and transformative rituals. Activities like Chakra Healing Meditation and Gong Baths under the stars aim to cleanse, restore, and awaken the senses, providing a unique opportunity for balance and rejuvenation at sea.

Mindful Movement: Dynamic practices including Surya Shakti Yoga, Pranayama and Breathwork, Qigong, Core Revival, and Face Yoga to revitalize and restore.

Rejuvenating Seminars: Expert discussions on stress management, sleep science, and daily wellness rituals.

Transformative Wellbeing Events: Experiences in sound healing, breathwork, and energy alignment, such as The Joy of Reconnection and Closing Circle.

Self-Reflection & Personal Growth: Guided journaling, meditation, and manifestation workshops to foster clarity and positive intention.

Reconnect with Nature: Open-water meditations, sunrise and sunset breathwork, and ocean sound healing for deep restoration.

Led by wellness expert Carlie Barlow, each retreat promotes lasting well-being. With expertise in holistic healing and mindful movement, her approach combines ancient wisdom with contemporary practices for profound transformation.

Exclusive Retreats

Step Into Serenity – One-Day Retreat (March 18-25, 2025, on EXPLORA II; April 2-9, 2025, on EXPLORA I): A day of purification and renewal through yoga and meditation.

Introductory Offer: USD 199 per person.

The Depths of Exploration – Two-Day Retreat: A comprehensive experience of sound healing, meditation, and insightful seminars.

Introductory Offer: USD 359 per person.

Each retreat includes a customized wellness program, a 100% cotton yoga tote, a lavender-infused eye pillow, affirmation cards, an Ocean Wellness booklet, and a thoughtful evening amenity.