Farms, Falls, and Forests

A road trip through the small towns of the Catskill Mountains is like stepping into a postcard, where every turn unveils rolling hills, serene rivers, and storybook villages. Whether you’re looking for the perfect waterfall, the most unique art gallery, the coziest working farm, or even the most delicious locally made hard cider, each stop will tell a tale of rich history, artistic spirit, and the kind of warm hospitality that makes you want to linger just a little longer.

Roughly one hundred miles north of New York City, the Catskills — actually a part of the Appalachian Mountain range — are filled with hamlets that offer a blend of adventure, culture, and tranquility wrapped up in an authentic, off-the-beaten-path experience. But, instead of the Big Apple, start your rural road adventure in Albany, the state’s capital. Filled with history, culture, and urban charm — and an international airport — Albany’s Capitol building and its stately and stunning “million-dollar staircase” is worth a visit. The New York State Museum, the oldest and largest of its kind, is also begging to be explored. But no trip to Albany is complete without a visit to the Egg. The fun architectural icon — a domed, concrete egg — is a magnificent performing arts center boasting music, art, theater, comedy, dance, and family entertainment year-round.

Head west from Albany for a country caper surrounded by a landscape that seamlessly blends natural beauty with the timeless charm of its small towns and dozens of hidden gems.

Eat and Drink in Jefferson

With no traffic lights and just one main T-junction that boasts the gas station/convenience store/liquor store, Jefferson is about as small-town America as it gets. For food and frolic, make the historic Heartbreak Hotel your first stop. Serving lunch and dinner, it is no longer a hotel but has a storied history dating back to the late 1800s. For a slightly fancier meal, head down the street to the Mill Pond Inn and Tavern, a renovated farmhouse serving casual but upscale food and bespoke cocktails. Boasting a few charming rooms, it’s also a good spot for an intimate wedding or special celebration. After dinner, make a stop at the adorable 2 Scoops Ice Cream shop for a sweet treat. If you are visiting on the weekend, do not miss Buck Hill Farm for a homestyle breakfast fit for royalty and be sure to buy some of the made-on-property products including maple syrup, fudge, and more. Another favorite weekend stop includes Rev Spirits, a meadery with the most charming outdoor outpost offering rich, artfully crafted alcoholic spirits made with raw, local honey.

Shop and Sustenance in Sharon Springs

In the mid-19th century, Sharon Springs was a popular leisure destination for the wealthy who sought out the curative properties of the town’s sulfur, magnesia, and iron-rich waters. Today, you can visit some of the historic bathhouses that flourished in the town’s heyday. The town is rumored to have been the inspiration for the popular series Schitt’s Creek. Similar to the Rose Apothecary is the well-known Beekman 1802 Kindness Shop, a must-shop for the perfectly curated collection of locally inspired items including the store’s own line of cruelty-free goat-milk skincare. Find more quality products next door at Cobbler & Company, a unique two-story gift shop featuring not just skincare but fashion and home accessories, toys, and more. Housed in a historic building that once served as a cobbler’s shop, the store — and all the shops on that historic Main Street — are worthy of a visit. Further indulge in the restorative properties of the town’s resources of a different kind by visiting any of the eateries including Brimstone Bakery for baked and gluten-free goods, the Fancy Farmer for bar food and more, and the Black Cat Café & Bakery for coffee, small dishes, and books.

Music, Museums, and Mines in Gilboa

Known for its scenic countryside, the tiny town of Gilboa boasts the area’s most charming live music venue. Fairy lights, communal wood tables, and the tastiest local hard cider make for a great day or evening at Rockland Cider Works. To support live music and visits year-round, Rockland recently opened a new.…

