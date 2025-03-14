Silversea Launches “To Finding More” Brand Positioning

Silversea has launched its new brand positioning, “To Finding More.” This updated expression redefines luxury standards across all company channels.

The phrase empowers Silversea guests to craft their own narratives while a unique visual style and tone reflect their curiosity. Compelling imagery highlights genuine connections and memorable experiences, inviting travelers to create their own stories.

“Beyond reflecting our new brand positioning, To Finding More embodies the joy of travel as a tribute to our guests, whose curiosity leads them to the farthest corners of the Earth,” said Bert Hernandez, president of Silversea. “It is a celebration of the places that give us a new perspective and the people we meet who inspire that perspective. It embraces the spirit of immersive discovery, engaging travelers as they uncover hidden wonders with us — all in uncompromised comfort.”

Silversea’s new brand positioning, “To Finding More,” reflects its guests’ curiosity and promotes a shared mindset among travelers. Known as Eternal Wanderers, these explorers seek cultural experiences and personal growth. The brand emphasizes its commitment to these desires through offerings like the S.A.L.T. (Sea And Land Taste) culinary program and exceptional service. The introduction of the Nova-Class ships, Silver Nova and Silver Ray, along with the development of the world’s southernmost hotel, highlights Silversea’s leadership in luxury expedition travel.

“Guests choose Silversea for the unparalleled experiences that can’t be found anywhere else, and our new brand positioning brings them even closer To Finding More,” said Annette Diaz, interim chief marketing officer of Silversea. “Designed to inspire a sense of discovery, To Finding More will be seamlessly integrated across our channels, redefining luxury advertising. This new positioning marks a shift in what luxury travel can be — grounded in discovery, deeply connecting our brand and guests to the stories, cultures, experiences, and moments that only Silversea can offer.”

Learn more about Silversea’s new brand positioning, “To Finding More,” here.