The Cleanest Cruise Yet

Hurtigruten, a cruise line always on the cutting edge of sustainability, has revealed its updated plans for its Sea Zero project, which features a zero-emissions ship scheduled to launch in 2030.

SThe state-of-the-art vessel will be propelled by large batteries, solar panels, and a radically new sail design previously seen only on cargo ships.

Another fuel-efficient feature: “smart cabins” that allow guests to control their own energy consumption.

“The cruising industry is a significant polluter, and it’s crucial that we now take major steps to reduce emissions,” says Hurtigruten CEO Hedda Felin.

By Alex Darlington

To read more cruise and travel reviews like this, subscribe to Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine.