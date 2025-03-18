Goddess of Slots Unveils Exclusive Casino Cruise on Valiant Lady

Lorraine Bencivengo-Ziff, known as the Goddess of Slots, invites casino players and travel lovers to join her on a five-night cruise aboard Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady.

Experience Premium Gaming at Sea

The Dominican Daze voyage, which sets sail from Miami, FL, on September 12, 2025, offers a unique chance to cruise with Lorraine and enjoy premium gaming at sea. Fans of the Goddess of Slots can take part in exclusive gaming events and experience Virgin Voyages’ exceptional amenities.

Lorraine has made a significant mark in the gaming industry, recently achieving key milestones in her career. She continues to grow her influence through social media, connecting with a wide audience of casino enthusiasts and has appeared at various prominent gaming industry events and major media outlets.

Lorraine showcased AGS’s latest slot machines at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas and engaged fans through live streams. She has partnered with casinos like Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa and El Cortez Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas and recently reached the Atlantis $1 Million Slot Tournament semi-finals.

Lorraine also collaborated with Virgin Voyages on the Valiant Lady, unveiling the high-limit gaming room, and is preparing for her upcoming Goddess of Slots Cruise. In addition to her gaming career, she is working on two television series.

Travelers can register for the cruise at airtable.com. Eligibility for complimentary offers relies on previous casino play; returning Virgin Voyages casino players will verify their eligibility, while new travelers can submit their best offers or complimentary cruise offers. Non-casino players can book at promotional rates.

This cruise promises premium gaming with a dedicated high-limit gaming room. Guests who register through the Goddess of Slots will receive gifts, attend a private cocktail party, enjoy exclusive dinners, and participate in a slot tournament, all in a kid-free, relaxed environment.