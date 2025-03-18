Oceania Cruises Introduces Aquamar Bath and Skincare Essentials

Oceania Cruises will launch its Aquamar Bath + Skincare Essentials in all guest accommodations across its fleet in spring 2025. This collection includes shampoo, conditioner, body wash, soaps, and body lotion designed to nourish the skin and enhance wellness.

ABOUT THE LINE

The new line builds on Oceania’s wellness brand, Aquamar, introduced in 2020 with its Spa + Vitality Center.

This initiative also includes wellness-inspired menus at Aquamar Kitchen, lighter options in The Grand Dining Room, and Wellness Discovery Tours featuring global wellness practices.

Infused with the scents of Vetiver and Green Leaves, Aquamar Bath + Skincare Essentials aims to enhance the onboard experience for guests.

The launch of Aquamar Bath + Skincare Essentials enhances the onboard experience at Oceania Cruises, aligning with its attentive service and commitment to luxury.

Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer, Oceania Cruises, said: “We are thrilled to introduce the new Aquamar Bath + Skincare Essentials range to all guests across our fleet of eight award-winning ships beginning in spring 2025. This is an exciting milestone for us as it marks another evolution of our Aquamar wellness brand, a reflection of our commitment to creating a truly rounded wellness journey on board and ashore for our guests. Aquamar now encompasses our cuisine, excursions, spa treatments, and now our luxurious in-room bath and skincare collection, ensuring a holistic approach to wellbeing while on vacation.”

Your World Included™

With the Your World Included™ promise, guests receive a range of complimentary amenities, including dining at onboard restaurants, specialty coffees, sodas, and Vero Water®. Unlimited Starlink® WiFi is available, along with in-room dining options and included smoothies, milkshakes, gelato, and ice cream. Guests can join free fitness classes at the Aquamar® Spa + Vitality Center, and gratuities and laundry services are included.

