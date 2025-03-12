Oceania Cruises Reveals 2027 World Cruise Aboard Vista

Oceania Cruises is launching its 2027 Around the World cruise, a 180-day voyage aboard Vista. The voyage will visit over 100 ports in 46 countries across six continents. Bookings open on March 12!

Departing from Miami on January 6, 2027, the ship accommodates 1,200 guests and features a carefully designed itinerary highlighting diverse cultures, history, landscapes, and cuisine. Travelers will have the opportunity to explore more than 150 UNESCO World Heritage sites.

The itinerary includes transiting the Panama Canal, island hopping from Hawaii to Fiji, and sailing along Australia’s coastline. Over two months in Asia, Vista will showcase Thailand’s temples, Hong Kong’s markets, and Japan’s cherry blossoms. After visiting modern cities in the Arabian Peninsula, Vista will cruise the Mediterranean, stopping in Greece, Italy, the Iberian Peninsula, and France before concluding in London.

Two additional itineraries are available: a 244-day Epic Global Adventure from Miami to New York, the longest world cruise option ever offered, and a 127-day Continental Explorer sailing from Miami to Doha.

“Our Around the World cruise is an incredible way to explore the world in style, elegance, and comfort, and we’re thrilled to offer this immersive journey in 2027 aboard Vista,“ said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. “Spanning six months at sea, this extraordinary voyage offers the rare opportunity to circumnavigate the globe while seamlessly connecting diverse continents, rich cultures, and authentic cuisines, creating an unforgettable experience for our guests.”

Starting at $76,199 per person, Oceania Cruises’ 2027 Around the World cruise includes the Exclusive Prestige Package, which features complimentary amenities such as a choice of Free Unlimited Wine, Beer, and Spirits or a Shore Excursion Credit, along with Exclusive Shoreside Events, a Free Visa Package, and Free Luggage Delivery. These perks complement the line’s Your World Included™ offerings, encompassing all gourmet specialty dining, in-stateroom dining, unlimited Starlink® WiFi, and shipboard gratuities.

VISTA HIGHLIGHTS

The 1,200-guest Vista is designed for an exceptional journey, offering unmatched elegance.

All accommodations have verandas, with the most spacious standard staterooms at sea, measuring 291 square feet.

The ship features a crew-to-guest ratio of two crew members for every three guests, ensuring personalized service.

With one chef for every 10 guests, culinary experiences are a top priority, with half the onboard crew dedicated to dining.

Guests can enjoy immersive Culinary Discovery Tours™ on shore and hands-on cooking classes at The Culinary Center on board.

Vista offers 11 dining venues, including wellness-focused Aquamar® Kitchen, The Bakery at Baristas, Polo Grill Steakhouse, Italian Toscana, pan-Asian Red Ginger, and elegant French restaurant Jacques.

Eight sophisticated bars, lounges, and entertainment venues enhance the onboard experience.

The Aquamar® Spa + Vitality Center, along with its serene Aquamar® Spa Terrace, provides opportunities for relaxation and enrichment.

Guests can choose from thousands of small-group shore excursions and tours worldwide, with focuses ranging from food and wine to art, history, and architecture.

Onboard enrichment includes art classes at the Artist Loft and talks by guest speakers.

Food and wine pairing experiences feature exclusive events like Sommelier’s Choice and Cellar Master’s Classic Wine Pairing Luncheons.

Head to the Oceania Cruises’ website for more information!