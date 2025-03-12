Virgin Voyages’ Brilliant Lady Unveils New Entertainment

Virgin Voyages’ newest ship, Brilliant Lady, will dock in New York this September, bringing an exciting array of entertainment for fans and First Mates. Based on feedback from First Mates and Sailors, the brand is enhancing its offerings with a new emphasis on comedy, live music, and engaging storytelling.

Brilliant Lady will feature seven original productions and a variety of new Happenings, responding to the brand’s impressive repeat guest rate of over 60% on certain voyages. The ship will provide entertainment throughout the day and night, featuring popular favorites tailored for longer itineraries and diverse destinations. With voyages ranging from five to 16 nights, travelers can explore new locations like the pink sands of Bermuda and Alaska’s stunning fjords, all accompanied by unique Happenings.

After Resilient Lady won the 2025 USA Today 10Best award for “Best Entertainment at Sea,” Brilliant Lady aims to build on this success upon her debut. Drawing inspiration from Virgin’s legacy and Richard Branson’s music industry roots, Brilliant Lady will showcase Virgin Voyages’ evolution into a leading cruise line. Passengers can look forward to opulent supper clubs that transition into comedic murder mysteries, followed by lively parties that continue well into the night.

“Brilliant Lady has so much in store for our Sailors and travel advisors. These incredible additions to our entertainment offerings are just the first reveal in a series of imaginative experiences we’re unveiling for our fourth and final ship,” said Nirmal Saverimuttu, CEO of Virgin Voyages. “Our brand has come a long way since our launch in 2021, and we’re grateful to our travel advisor community for being such an important part of our journey. With their valuable feedback, we’re constantly challenging ourselves to raise the bar by offering more entertainment and never-before-seen experiences. Brilliant’s entertainment will elevate our offerings while addressing areas for growth.”

Red Room Shows

Red Hot

A high-energy musical revue celebrating Virgin’s 50-year legacy with iconic hits from Virgin Records.

Out of Time

A whimsical, time-traveling comedy adventure created in collaboration with No Ceilings.

The Manor Shows

Up With a Twist

A Roaring ’20s-themed dining experience at Lady Valentina’s Emporium of Excess.

Murder in the Manor

An immersive theater performance blending true crime and dance in a thrilling mystery.

Duets

A showcase of timeless duets across various genres with jazz-infused arrangements.

Electric

A vibrant UV dance party promises an energetic and luminous experience.

Disco Reimagined

A modern take on disco featuring a dazzling mix of dance, acrobatics, and nostalgia.

Reimagined Fleet Favorites

Scarlet Night Red Room Glow Up

An indoor celebration of the octopus goddess featuring specialized programming aboard Brilliant Lady.

Duel Reality

The acrobatic flagship returns, delivering stunning aerial performances in a contemporary twist on Romeo and Juliet.

For the first time, Virgin Voyages’ entire fleet will undertake a Caribbean takeover this fall, featuring visits to popular islands with late stays and overnights. All four Lady Ships will operate in the same region, offering 28 ports and 44 unique itineraries. Longer journeys of over 10 nights will explore the southern Caribbean, while five- to eight-night cruises will often include stops at the exclusive Beach Club in Bimini. Access from Miami and San Juan will be easy, and competitive commissions on fares and extras (with no NCFs) will benefit travel advisors.

Will you be sailing with Virgin Voyages’ Brilliant Lady? Let us know in the comments!