Celebrity Cruises Galapagos Expeditions Now Open for Booking

Celebrity Cruises’ Galápagos expeditions aboard the Celebrity Flora are now open for 2027 bookings. Guests can choose from all-inclusive itineraries lasting 7, 10, 11, or 16 nights. These offer memorable vacation experiences while supporting local conservation efforts, including reforestation.

Celebrity Flora is a 100-passenger mega-yacht specifically designed for the Galápagos. It features all-inclusive accommodations, gourmet dining, and exceptional hospitality. Guided by expert naturalists from Galápagos National Park, guests explore the stunning nature and wildlife of the volcanic archipelago. Unique experiences include glamping under the stars, snorkeling with sea lions, kayaking with sea turtles, coastal explorations along volcanic cliffs, and guided giant tortoise tours.

A Decade of Environmental Commitment

Celebrity Cruises celebrates ten years of progress on the Scalesia reforestation project in partnership with Galápagos National Park.

Now known as the “Rewilding Galápagos” initiative, this program invites guests to help restore natural habitats and protect endangered wildlife.

Each itinerary includes a visit to the reforestation area, where Celebrity Flora guests plant seedlings alongside Galápagos Park Rangers.

As the only tour operator collaborating with Galápagos National Park on this initiative, Celebrity Cruises has planted over 85,000 endemic plant species.

To commemorate the milestone, park representatives and guests aboard Celebrity Flora participated in a tree planting event.

“We have the privilege of connecting our guests with some of the most pristine destinations on our planet and understand the importance of maintaining the health of these delicate ecosystems,” says Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. “We are proud of our long-standing partnership in the Galápagos and will continue to support education and conservation projects that ensure the preservation of this natural marvel for future generations.”

Celebrity Cruises Galápagos Fund

Founded in 2005, the Celebrity Cruises Galápagos Fund supports local conservation by restoring ecosystems and funding community projects. The newly renovated Hernán Carrión Nursery grows native plants for reforestation efforts. Over the past decade, guests have helped restore more than 60 acres of land that harbor diverse habitats for unique plant and animal species.

book Your Adventure Today

Through May 1, 2025, travelers can save 50% on their second guest’s fare. Additionally, booking with Flights by Celebrity offers complimentary airfare from the U.S. or Canada to the Galápagos (up to $750 per person) on all 2027 expeditions.

Head to the Celebrity Cruises website for more information.