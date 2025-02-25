Captain Kate McCue Announces Departure from Celebrity Cruises

Captain Kate McCue, the first American woman to be a captain of a large cruise ship, has announced on her Instagram that she is leaving her role at Celebrity Cruises. After an incredible 22-year journey with the Royal Caribbean Group, which saw her rise from 2nd Officer to Captain, McCue reflected on the unforgettable experiences and remarkable people that shaped her career.

In her post, Captain Kate shared, “I’ve seen some of the most beautiful places, met inspiring and wonderful people, and had opportunities to live my 12-year-old dream out loud!” Her words resonated with many followers who have followed her adventures across the seas.

Captain McCue hinted that her decision to leave comes amidst significant life changes, prompting her to embrace a new chapter. “Are my sailing days over? Absolutely not! I’ve got too much salt in my veins to leave the sea behind,” she reassured her fans. “So consider this…the start of the Captain’s Log: New Seasons!”

Accompanying her announcement is a video showcasing cherished moments from her career, highlighting the relationships that have stayed with her throughout the years. While her departure marks the end of one era, McCue’s adventurous spirit remains strong, promising that her connection to the ocean will continue.

As Captain Kate sets sail toward new horizons, her loyal followers can look forward to what lies ahead, eagerly awaiting her next chapter in the maritime world.