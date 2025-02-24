CroisiEurope Charters RV Star of Luxor for New Nile Cruise

CroisiEurope is launching a new Nile cruise aboard the fully-chartered RV Star of Luxor. Leveraging 48 years of experience in river cruising, CroisiEurope aims to become a leader in the Egyptian market.

The seven-night “Cruise on The Nile: The Land of the Pharaohs” itinerary departs from Luxor and features remarkable sites, including temples, tombs, pyramids, and vibrant villages along the Nile Valley. Key highlights include:

Karnak Temple Complex: One of ancient Egypt’s largest and most important religious sites, offering invaluable insights into its history and evolution.

Temple of Horus: A well-preserved ancient monument excavated in the mid-19th century after being buried for centuries.

Temple of Kom Ombo: Dedicated to the crocodile god Sobek and Haroeris, it was primarily damaged by earthquakes and erosion by the Nile. It was restored by Jacques de Morgan in 1893.

Philae Temple Complex: Dedicated to Isis, this complex dates back to 380 BC and was partially submerged by the Aswan Dam in 1902. In 1960, UNESCO facilitated its relocation to a nearby island for reconstruction.

Aswan Dam: One of the world’s largest dams, it regulates the Nile, prevents annual flooding, and provides electricity. It has enabled a dual-crop irrigation system.

Local Boat Tour: Explore granite islands and natural reserves, including the island of Elephantine.

Optional Excursions to Abu Simbel: Visit the impressive rock temples built by King Ramses II, which are known for their uniqueness.

Pre-Cruise Program in Cairo: Once the Grand Egyptian Museum opens, CroisiEurope will offer a four-day program covering historic Cairo, the Coptic district, the Giza Plateau with its pyramids and Sphinx, the Pyramid of Cheops, the Saqqara necropolis, and entry to the new museum.

Scheduled from March to December 2025 and February to December 2026, the cruise operates on the fully-chartered RV Star of Luxor, which accommodates 106 guests across 45 exterior cabins and eight spacious suites. Amenities include a restaurant, lounge/bar, library, large sun deck with sun loungers, a swimming pool, and a jacuzzi. Guests will enjoy a full board of beer, wine, and soft drinks during meals, along with lectures from an Egyptologist and traditional Egyptian entertainment.

To celebrate the launch, CroisiEurope is offering a $572 discount per person on select departures from March to December 2025 for bookings made before April 30, 2025. Prices start at $1,523 per person, including all meals, drinks during lunch and dinner, excursions, port fees, and repatriation insurance. The ship is also available for charter.