Oceania Cruises Reveals Summer Voyages to Canada, New England & Iceland

Oceania Cruises is launching new voyages to Canada, New England, and Iceland this summer, featuring immersive small-group shore excursions and exceptional culinary experiences.

Two of the brand’s ships, Marina and Insignia, will navigate the region, allowing travelers to select their preferred onboard experience. Marina is the ideal choice for top-tier dining, boasting a hands-on cooking school, four gourmet specialty restaurants, and the new Aquamar Kitchen for breakfast and lunch. For a more intimate atmosphere, Insignia offers the advantages of a smaller ship, providing access to unique ports such as Eskifjördur, Iceland.

With itineraries of 11 to 19 days, these voyages feature diverse shore excursions such as glacier hikes, volcanic landscapes, and historic city explorations for rich cultural immersion.

“We’re thrilled to offer our guests the opportunity to explore some of the world’s most stunning and less-visited destinations,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. “Our thoughtfully curated itineraries provide access to hidden gems, giving travelers the rare chance to discover locales they never imagined. It’s a true privilege for our staff and crew to see the joy these unique voyages bring, especially when guests experience the unmatched beauty of these destinations aboard our intimate, luxurious ships.”

Shore Experiences

Each sailing offers small-group excursions to discover the beauty and cultures of Canada, Greenland, and Iceland. Highlights include sailing around Paamiut Fjord in Greenland to spot humpback, minke, and orca whales. In Grundarfjordur, guests can see Kirkjufell Mountain and the surrounding fishing community, with activities like beach strolls, hiking, boat trips for seal and puffin viewing, and guided walks to Kirkjufell Waterfall.

2025 Season Highlights

Select 2025 sailings feature exclusive tips from Condé Nast Traveler editors who recommend must-see ports and experiences.

Marina

Scottish & Nordic Voyager: June 30 – July 11, 11 days from London to Reykjavik. Enjoy the fjords of Iceland and gather insider tips on local cuisine, such as traditional Svele pancakes at Mount Aksla.

Vikings & Bon Vivants: July 11 – July 27, 16 days from Reykjavik to Montreal. Discover Iceland’s fishing villages and waterfalls, with guidance to visit Önundarfjörður Pier en route to Dynjandi while searching for local legends.

Far North Explorer: July 27 – August 12, 16 days from Montreal to Reykjavik. Experience Quebec’s charming villages and remote fishing communities in Greenland and Iceland.

Northern Vistas: August 12 – August 24, 12 days from Reykjavik to London. Journey through Northern Europe, admiring Iceland’s glaciers, the Faroe and Orkney Islands, and the welcoming British Isles.

Insignia

Subarctic Scenes: From August 6 to August 25, travel 19 days from New York to Reykjavik. Explore charming fishing villages in Atlantic Canada and the stunning glacial landscapes of Greenland and Iceland.

Your World Included

With Your World Included, guests benefit from complimentary amenities that enhance their cruising experience. This includes exquisite dining, specialty coffees, cold-pressed juices, and Vero Water® available throughout the ship. Unlimited Starlink® WiFi is offered in all suites and public areas. In-room dining features options like smoothies and gourmet ice creams. Group fitness classes at Aquamar® Spa + Vitality Center are free, and gratuities and laundry services are included. Guests enjoy a seamless, value-packed experience with personalized service.

