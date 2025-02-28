Holland America Line Enhances Onboard Dining

Holland America Line is committed to serving fresh, local ingredients that showcase regional flavors. Their Global Fresh Fish program features over 80 types of locally sourced fish and emphasizes “Made Fresh Daily” offerings, such as handcrafted breads, pastas, and regional desserts.

“When bread or pasta is made fresh, you can certainly taste the difference, which is why we take a close look at our culinary program to assess what we can make on board from scratch as another way to bring our Destination Dining culinary platform to life,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage, and rooms division for Holland America Line. “Chef Stowell’s new pasta and pizza are an exceptional addition to our ‘Made Fresh Daily’ menu items.”

new offerings

In summer 2025, Holland America Line will introduce a signature sourdough raisin loaf with pumpkin seeds, available fleetwide in Pinnacle Grill every night and in the Dining Room on dressy evenings.

Guests at Lido Market can treat themselves to Chef Stowell’s fresh pasta, which includes tortellini with basil pesto, haricot vert, and baby potatoes; paccheri with spicy tomato, shrimp, and parsley; spaghetti with beef and ricotta meatballs; casarecce with beef short rib bolognese; and baked conchiglie with mozzarella and tomato basil.

At New York Pizza, the “Primo” pizza features salami, pickled peppers, and red onion on a freshly made crust.

Guests can savor a variety of freshly prepared options across all dining venues, including warm baguettes and handmade spaghetti.

Chef Ethan Stowell has crafted an Italian-inspired menu with pasta dishes and made-to-order pizzas with fresh crusts.

Daily offerings also feature gelato, waffle cones, and regionally inspired desserts.

Collaboration with Sur La Table

Holland America Line is partnering with Sur La Table to offer cooking classes at locations nationwide, starting in March 2025. The “Made from Scratch Ravioli with Holland America Line” class will teach participants to make pasta dough and delectable fillings, including smoked salmon ravioli with vodka cream sauce, Swiss chard and ricotta ravioli with lemon brown butter, and a Dutch-inspired stroopwafel apple crumble. Each class will provide step-by-step guidance on rolling, cutting, filling, and cooking ravioli.

“Our initial class on fresh fish with Sur La Table was fantastic, and we are excited to expand the partnership by having consumers prepare and cook a menu that is carefully crafted by both brands, connecting to the more than 140 ports we call across Europe,” said Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer for Holland America Line. “Sur La Table and Holland America Line share a vision that cuisine is a door to different cultures, and this new class will introduce participants to more of our global flavors, while benefiting from Sur La Table’s culinary authority and expertise.”

Will you be sailing with Holland America Line to experience these new culinary offerings? Let us know in the comments!