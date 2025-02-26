Holland America Line Unveils ‘Morimoto By Sea’ Sushi Bar

Holland America Line is expanding the Morimoto By Sea dining experience with a new specialty sushi bar on five ships. Created by Global Fresh Fish Ambassador Chef Masaharu Morimoto, the bar offers a menu of signature sushi, sashimi, rolls, and smaller dishes. This new sushi bar complements the existing Morimoto By Sea pop-up experience and the stand-alone restaurant on Nieuw Amsterdam. Seating is limited to 12 guests in the sushi bar, with additional seating nearby on Rotterdam, Koningsdam, and Nieuw Statendam. Eurodam will have a small sushi preparation counter with surrounding seating. The sushi bar will roll out across Rotterdam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Statendam, and Eurodam from March to June 2025, following the introduction on Nieuw Amsterdam in 2023. Guests with bookings can make pre-cruise reservations for Morimoto By Sea.

“With Chef Morimoto’s knowledge and expertise in the sushi world, it made sense for him to expand beyond his Morimoto By Sea restaurant and develop a specialized sushi bar featuring his signature style and flavors,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and rooms division for Holland America Line. “We’re excited to extend our fresh fish options and give our guests access to another specialty venue with cuisine by such a renowned chef.”