Holland America Line Unveils ‘Morimoto By Sea’ Sushi Bar
Holland America Line is expanding the Morimoto By Sea dining experience with a new specialty sushi bar on five ships. Created by Global Fresh Fish Ambassador Chef Masaharu Morimoto, the bar offers a menu of signature sushi, sashimi, rolls, and smaller dishes. This new sushi bar complements the existing Morimoto By Sea pop-up experience and the stand-alone restaurant on Nieuw Amsterdam.
Seating is limited to 12 guests in the sushi bar, with additional seating nearby on Rotterdam, Koningsdam, and Nieuw Statendam. Eurodam will have a small sushi preparation counter with surrounding seating. The sushi bar will roll out across Rotterdam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Statendam, and Eurodam from March to June 2025, following the introduction on Nieuw Amsterdam in 2023. Guests with bookings can make pre-cruise reservations for Morimoto By Sea.
The Morimoto By Sea sushi bar menu, available from March 2025, features:
Appetizers:
Toto Tartare: Wasabi, nori paste, sour cream, and chives.
Sushi and Sashimi Selections:
Chef’s Combination: Assorted sushi and sashimi.
Nigiri and Sashimi: Seasonal white fish, maguro tuna, sake salmon, hamachi, kampachi, unagi, hotate, ebi, tako, ikura, otoro, and cutoro.
Signature Sushi Rolls:
Shrimp Tempura: California roll, tempura shrimp, and gochujang aioli.
Lobster Tempura: Tempura lobster, avocado, romaine, tobiko, cucumber, and scallion.
Tako Yaki: Tempura octopus, cabbage, tonkatsu sauce, mayo, and bonito flakes.
Aburi Salmon: Salmon avocado roll with spicy mayo, torched.
California: Snow crab, cucumber, and avocado.
Spicy Tuna: Tuna, scallion, and spicy sauce.
Spicy Salmon: Salmon, scallion, and spicy sauce.
Additional Signature Plates:
Tuna Pizza: Anchovy aioli, kalamata olives, red onion, and jalapeño.
Sticky Ribs: Hoisin sweet chili sauce and cilantro.
Pork Gyoza Dumplings: Served with scallion ginger sauce.
Poke Bowl: Marinated fresh fish, cucumber, avocado, seaweed, and rice.
Chicken Katsu Curry: Panko-crusted chicken breast with Japanese curry and rice.
Angry Lobster Pad Thai: Maine lobster, rice noodles, and Thai red curry sauce.
Dessert:
White Chocolate Lime Ganache: Coconut foam, mango yuzu sorbet, and rice pudding.
MORE ABOUT MORIMOTO BY SEA
- Morimoto By Sea is part of Holland America Line’s Global Fresh Fish program, delivering locally sourced fish to diners within 48 hours and offering over 80 varieties from a global network.
- In addition to the new sushi bar, Holland America ships feature Chef Morimoto’s first floating restaurant, a stand-alone venue on Nieuw Amsterdam, and a pop-up experience on other ships during each cruise.
- The Morimoto By Sea sushi bar in the former Nami Sushi venue offers a à la carte menu for a surcharge. Reservations can be made before or during the cruise.
