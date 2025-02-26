Utopia of the Seas to Offer Short Caribbean Getaways in 2026-27

Royal Caribbean’s new 2026-27 short getaway options allow vacationers to enjoy 2- to 5-night trips on 11 ships, including the Oasis Class ships—Utopia, Wonder, Harmony, and Oasis of the Seas—from Port Canaveral, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale.

Year-round options are available from Florida and Texas on Mariner and Explorer, as well as Liberty, Freedom, Vision, Rhapsody, and Grandeur of the Seas.

Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members can book these trips on Royal Caribbean’s website starting February 27, ahead of general availability.

Year-Round

Utopia of the Seas – From Port Canaveral (Orlando)

Experience 3- and 4-night getaways year-round, featuring the award-winning Perfect Day at CocoCay. Enjoy over 40 dining and nightlife options, numerous pools, and the 10-story Ultimate Abyss dry slide. The all-inclusive Royal Beach Club Paradise Island is also available for day pass visitors.

Wonder of the Seas – From Miami

Wonder of the Seas offers 3- and 4-night trips year-round to Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau, The Bahamas, where guests can visit the Royal Beach Club Paradise Island. Enjoy thrills like the Ultimate Abyss, dining at The Mason Jar, and activities for all ages.

Freedom of the Seas – From Miami

Sailing year-round from Miami, Freedom of the Seas provides 4- and 5-night cruises to destinations like Perfect Day at CocoCay, Nassau (with access to Royal Beach Club Paradise Island), Labadee, and Bimini. Onboard, enjoy a resort-style pool deck and reimagined spaces for kids and teens.

Summer

Mariner of the Seas – From Galveston

Home to the world’s first zero-energy terminal, Mariner offers 4- and 5-night Western Caribbean cruises to Costa Maya and Cozumel this summer.

Rhapsody of the Seas – From Tampa

Returning to Tampa, Rhapsody will provide 4- and 5-night adventures to explore Cozumel and Costa Maya.

Grandeur of the Seas – From Fort Lauderdale

Grandeur will operate 3- and 4-night trips to The Bahamas and Key West this summer, featuring an adults-only Solarium, Casino Royale, and poolside movies for families.

Winter

Liberty of the Seas – From Galveston

Winter 2026-27 will see Liberty offering 4- and 5-night Western Caribbean cruises to Costa Maya and Cozumel, including visits to the new Royal Beach Club Cozumel.

Harmony of the Seas – From Port Canaveral (Orlando)

After a brief summer in Europe, Harmony will provide 2-, 4-, 5-, and 7-night escapes to destinations like Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, and Falmouth, Jamaica, along with Perfect Day at CocoCay and the upcoming Royal Beach Club Paradise Island.

Explorer of the Seas – From Port Canaveral (Orlando)

Explorer will return for the winter 2026-27 season with 4-night Eastern Caribbean adventures to Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau and will also offer 5-night trips to Puerto Plata and Cozumel.

Vision of the Seas – From Miami

Vision will offer 3- and 4-night cruises to Bimini, Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, and Key West, featuring eight pools, whirlpools, and Broadway-style shows.

Oasis of the Seas – From Fort Lauderdale

Oasis will provide 3- and 4-night getaways to Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau, featuring attractions like the Ultimate Abyss dry slide and The Perfect Storm waterslides.

Guests can book new and upcoming itineraries on the Royal Caribbean website.

Will you be sailing with Royal in 2026-2027? Let us know in the comments!