Zaandam Unveils Enhancements on ‘Amazon Explorer’ Voyage

After completing a two-week dry dock in the Bahamas, Holland America Line’s Zaandam set sail on Saturday, February 8, 2025, for its 27-day “Amazon Explorer” Voyage, featuring several upgrades to public areas.

Notable enhancements include expanded library and activity areas, upgrades to the Greenhouse Spa & Salon, Photo Gallery, Photo Studio, and renovations to the Neptune Lounge.

Updated Greenhouse Spa & Salon and Fitness Center

The Greenhouse Spa & Salon received major updates, including a rebuilt thermal suite with a new infrared sauna, steam room, and rain shower. The relaxation lounge now features a beverage counter and new seating. The salon introduced custom manicure stations, modern pedicure thrones, and accessible amenities. The Fitness Center was renovated with new storage areas, bathrooms, and updated finishes.

Renovated Library and Activity Areas

Zaandam’s Library underwent a complete refurbishment and now boasts a modern design and an updated book collection. Explorations Café was transformed into a versatile space with puzzle and game tables, and a new Art Studio was added for crafting activities like water coloring and painting.

Enhanced Photo Studio and Gallery

The ship’s Photo Studio and Gallery were significantly improved, with the addition of a Signature Studio for custom photo sessions. The Photo Gallery was refurbished to include new display areas and a digital photo system with facial recognition technology for easy access to guests’ images.

Upgrades in the Neptune Lounge

The Neptune Lounge, exclusive to Neptune and Pinnacle suite guests, received new flooring, updates to the catering area, and enhanced seating at the concierge desk.

Following the dry dock, Zaandam will explore the Amazon, sail through the Panama Canal, visit Mexico, and then head north for Holland America’s Alaska season.