Seattle Has It ALL – Discover It Before You Sail!

Get ready to set sail for the ultimate Alaska cruise adventure! Join Porthole Cruise & Travel’s Bill Panoff as he sits down with Port of Seattle experts Linda Springmann, Director of Cruise and Maritime Marketing, and Chantelle Lusebrink, Manager of Tourism Development, to discuss the latest developments in Alaska cruise travel.

In this exciting conversation, they’ll dive into the innovative initiatives that are making Seattle a leader in sustainable cruise travel, including the city’s cutting-edge 100% Shore Power electric shore connections for cruisers. You’ll also get the inside scoop on new cruise options launching in 2026, including the highly anticipated debut of Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth, as well as updates on Virgin Voyages and MSC Cruises. But that’s not all – they’ll also highlights the incredible attractions that make Seattle the perfect starting point for your Alaska journey, from the stunning Waterfront Promenade and Overlook Park to the breathtaking Ocean Pavilion.

Whether you’re a seasoned cruiser or just starting to plan your dream Alaska adventure, this conversation is packed with valuable insights and tips to help you make the most of your trip. You’ll learn how to explore Seattle’s unique attractions and culinary scene, get expert advice on crafting the perfect pre- and post-cruise itinerary, and discover the best cruise line options for your Alaska adventure. So why wait? Watch now and discover why Seattle is the ideal starting point for your unforgettable Alaskan cruise experience!