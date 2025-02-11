Princess Cruises Expands Alaska Cruisetours for 2025-2026

Princess Cruises is expanding Alaska cruises that visit national parks such as Glacier Bay, Denali, and Wrangell St. Elias.

New itineraries combine a 7-day “Voyage of the Glaciers” cruise with scenic rail travel and multi-day land stays, including Princess-owned lodges.

“There’s no better way to experience the breathtaking expanse of Alaska than by combining the luxury of a cruise with an immersive journey on land. Our expanded National Parks 2025 and 2026 cruisetours offer guests an array of exciting options that elevate their vacation experience,” said Terry Thornton, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer. “Alaska is a land of towering glaciers, majestic peaks, abundant wildlife, and stunning beauty that stretches as far as the eye can see. With our seamlessly crafted cruisetours, guests are brought directly to the doorsteps of some of the world’s most iconic national parks, allowing them to explore and soak in the awe-inspiring natural splendor that makes this destination truly unique.” Here’s the lineup of National Parks Cruisetours for 2025, now available for booking: National Parks Expedition – 5 Parks in 15 Days

7-day Voyage of the Glaciers cruise.

2 nights at Kenai Princess Wilderness Lodge.

2 nights at Copper River Princess Wilderness Lodge.

2 nights at Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge.

1 night at Mt. McKinley Princess Wilderness Lodge.

1 night in Anchorage.

National Parks: Denali, Kenai Fjords, Glacier Bay, Wrangell-St. Elias, Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park (Skagway).

National Parks Explorer – 4 Parks in 14 Days

7-day Voyage of the Glaciers cruise.

2 nights at Kenai Princess Wilderness Lodge.

1 night at Mt. McKinley Princess Wilderness Lodge.

2 nights at Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge.

2 nights in Fairbanks.

National Parks: Denali, Kenai Fjords, Glacier Bay, Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park (Skagway).

Katmai National Park – 2 Parks in 9 Days

7-day Voyage of the Glaciers cruise.

2 nights in Anchorage.

National Parks: Katmai National Park, Glacier Bay.

National Parks Adventurer – 3 Parks in 14 Days

2 nights in Fairbanks.

2 nights at Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge.

1 night at Mt. McKinley Princess Wilderness Lodge.

2 nights at Kenai Princess Wilderness Lodge.

7-day Voyage of the Glaciers cruise.

National Parks: Denali, Kenai Fjords, Glacier Bay.

During the Alaska season from April to September, Princess will operate seven ships in 2025 and eight in 2026 from five ports: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, B.C., and Whittier (Anchorage). With 88 visits to Glacier Bay, Princess offers more trips to this national park than any other cruise line. Additionally, Princess’ “North to Alaska” program enhances the onboard experience by featuring local experts who share their insights, along with fresh Alaska seafood menus and diverse shore excursions. Will you be sailing with Princess? Let us know in the comments!