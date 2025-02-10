PortMiami Achieves Record-Breaking Day

On February 8, 2025, PortMiami, set a record by docking 10 cruise ships. The ships included Carnival Magic, Carnival Sunrise, Holland America Zaandam, MSC Seascape, Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Gem, Oceania Sirena, Icon of the Seas, Independence of the Seas, and Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady. Approximately 68,000 passengers are expected aboard these ships.

“It is no surprise PortMiami and the cruise industry continue to break records,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “PortMiami is the departure choice for all major cruise lines. As a destination, Miami-Dade is undoubtedly the center of world cruise tourism with incredible weather, culture and unlimited options for exciting experiences.”

The 2025 cruise season features several new ships, including Cunard’s Queen Anne (January), MSC World America (April), Norwegian Aqua (April), Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas (August), Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth (October), Virgin Voyages’ Brilliant Lady (October), and Oceania Cruises’ Allura (November).

Additionally, a significant milestone was achieved on June 17, 2024, with the launch of shore power at PortMiami. This technology allows cruise ships to turn off their engines and connect to electrical power while docked, reducing emissions and noise. PortMiami is the first major cruise port on the U.S. eastern seaboard to offer shore power at five cruise berths, thanks to a partnership with Miami-Dade County, Carnival Corporation, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Royal Caribbean Group, Virgin Voyages, and Florida Power & Light Company.