Family Spring Break Cruise Do’s and Don’ts

Spring break is just around the corner! For many families, this means it’s time to embark on a much-anticipated cruise adventure. A cruise offers activities, relaxation, and exciting destinations, making it an ideal family vacation choice. To help your family make the most of this unique travel experience, we’ve put together a list of do’s and don’ts specific to cruising with family.

The Do’s of Family Cruising

1. Do Choose the Right Cruise Line

Selecting a cruise line that caters to families is essential. Research options that offer family-friendly amenities, such as kids’ clubs, family cabins, and onboard activities suitable for all ages. Lines like Disney Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line are renowned for their family-oriented experiences.

2. Do Plan Your Itinerary Wisely

Before you set sail, review the cruise itinerary with your family. Discuss which ports of call you’ll be visiting and identify must-see attractions. Utilize shore excursions offered by the cruise line or research kid-friendly activities at each port. Make sure everyone is excited about the places you’ll be stopping at!

3. Do Pack Smart

When cruising, packing smart is vital. Bring essentials like swimwear, sunscreen, comfortable shoes for excursions, and light layers for cooler evenings. Don’t forget to pack a small carry-on with snacks, a change of clothes, and important items for the kids, as your luggage may not arrive in your cabin until later.

4. Do Take Advantage of Onboard Activities

Cruise ships are packed with amenities and activities designed specifically for families. Encourage your kids to join in on kids’ clubs, pool games, and family entertainment such as shows or movie nights. This allows kids to socialize and bond, while parents can enjoy some personal downtime.

5. Do Schedule Downtime

Cruising can be busy with numerous activities and excursions, but it’s essential to schedule some downtime for relaxation. Whether lounging by the pool, enjoying a family game, or simply taking in the ocean views, ensure everyone has a chance to unwind and recharge.

6. Do Embrace Family-Friendly Dining Options

One of the perks of cruising is the variety of dining options available. Explore family-friendly dining venues, buffets, and themed restaurants where everyone can find something they love. Consider making reservations to avoid long waits and enjoy the experience together.

The Don’ts of Family Cruising

1. Don’t Overpack

With limited cabin space, overpacking can easily become a problem. Stick to the essentials and consider the cruise’s laundry facilities if needed. Remember, you don’t need multiple outfits for each day—mix and match is key!

2. Don’t Ignore Safety Protocols

Before embarking, make sure to familiarize your family with the ship’s safety procedures, including muster drills and emergency contacts. Keep an eye on younger children, especially in crowded areas, and always establish a meeting spot in case anyone gets separated.

3. Don’t Underestimate the Importance of Budgeting

Cruises can seem all-inclusive, but extra costs can add up quickly. Set a budget for onboard spending (souvenirs, excursions, specialty dining) and plan for any additional expenses while at port. Keep track of expenses to avoid surprises on the final bill.

4. Don’t Stress About the Plan

Despite meticulous planning, some things may not go as expected. If an excursion is booked, but the weather won’t cooperate, don’t hesitate to change plans. Sometimes the best moments are unplanned, so embrace spontaneity and make the most of each situation.

5. Don’t Rely Solely on Technology

Although electronic devices can keep kids entertained, it’s essential to engage with your family during the cruise. Encourage everyone to participate in activities together, enjoy meals without screens, and take part in games or contests that the cruise staff might host.

6. Don’t Rush the Experience

Cruising offers a beautiful opportunity to enjoy every moment. Resist the urge to rush from one activity to the next. Take your time exploring the ship, savoring meals, and enjoying the breathtaking ocean views. Create lasting memories by fully immersing yourselves in the experience.

So pack your bags, gather your loved ones, and get ready for an extraordinary adventure on the high seas! Happy cruising!