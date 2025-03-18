3rd Hour of TODAY Goes Live from MSC World America

The 3rd Hour of TODAY will broadcast live from the deck of MSC World America in Miami on Wednesday, April 9, at 9 a.m. ET. Don’t miss this exciting event, brought to you by MSC Cruises.

Co-hosts will tour the ship ahead of its maiden voyage, showcasing its dining and entertainment options, as well as amenities like the MSC Yacht Club, a new outdoor venue for families, and the three-level World Galleria.

Lynn Torrent, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, MSC Cruises USA, said: “MSC World America’s arrival in Miami will be a big moment for us, and an even bigger moment for our guests and travel advisors. We know travelers are clamoring for a look at the finished ship and all the amazing features awaiting them onboard. There’s no one better to provide a sneak peek than the hosts of the 3rd Hour of TODAY. We can’t wait for them to experience the ship’s blend of European style and American comfort, and hope everyone tunes in on April 9!” RELATED: ORLANDO BLOOM COUNTS DOWN TO MSC WORLD AMERICA DEBUT For more information, click here.