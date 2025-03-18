Sea Island & The Broadmoor Launch Honeymoon with Windstar Cruises

Sea Island and The Broadmoor, two Forbes Five-Star resorts, announce a promotion with Windstar Cruises. Couples who wed at either resort can save on a 7-night honeymoon cruise through French Polynesia aboard a Windstar yacht.

Couples can explore Bora Bora’s white-sand beaches, experience Raiatea’s culture, and relax in Huahine’s quaint villages.

Honeymoon Package Details

Duration: 7 Nights/8 Days

Accommodations: Balcony Suite for Two

Inclusions: Complimentary Wi-Fi, Beverages (including select alcohol), and Gratuities

Exclusive Romantic Amenities: Breakfast in Bed, Chocolate-Covered Strawberries, Fresh Flowers, and a $500 Shipboard Credit redeemable at the Spa or for Shore Excursions

“Windstar has been sailing in Tahiti for 36 years, and no other cruise line knows the islands like we do,” said Christopher Prelog, President of Windstar Cruises. “We are honored to work with Sea Island and The Broadmoor to offer couples a seamless transition from their dream wedding to an unforgettable honeymoon aboard our intimate, yacht-style ships, where every detail is designed for romance.”

Sea Island, The Broadmoor, and Windstar Cruises are part of the Xanterra Travel Collection, a respected group of hospitality and travel companies devoted to providing exceptional experiences. This program highlights Xanterra’s commitment to blending luxury resorts with private yacht-style cruising for a unique honeymoon.

“This collaboration with Windstar Cruises allows us to extend the service of Sea Island beyond our shores,” said Scott Steilen, President and CEO of Sea Island. “From a beautifully orchestrated wedding day to a romantic honeymoon, this offering enhances the experiences we create for our guests.”

Jack Damioli, President and CEO of The Broadmoor, noted, “Our goal is to create lifelong memories for our guests, and this offering makes that journey even more special. Newlyweds can celebrate their marriage in two of the most beautiful locations—from The Broadmoor’s grandeur to the paradise of French Polynesia.”

ABOUT THE OFFER

This exclusive honeymoon cruise offer is available to couples who book their wedding at The Broadmoor or Sea Island. The one-week Tahiti cruise costs $11,000 per couple during peak season (July 1 – Sept 30) and $7,000 per couple in the off-season (Oct 1 – June 30). The value can be applied to other Windstar destinations, such as the Caribbean or Mediterranean, with couples responsible for cost differences. For more information about Windstar’s Tahiti offerings, click here.