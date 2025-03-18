Four Seasons Yachts Appoints Captain Kate McCue as Inaugural Captain of Four Seasons I

Four Seasons Yachts has announced the appointment of Captain Kate McCue as the inaugural Captain of Four Seasons I, the first ultra-luxury yacht for the brand. A graduate of the California Maritime Academy, Captain Kate brings nearly three decades of maritime expertise. In 2015, she made history as the first American female captain of a mega-ton cruise ship.

(Click here to read our latest coverage about her departure from Celebrity Cruises.)

“Captain Kate McCue is the ideal leader to helm Four Seasons I as we embark on this exciting new chapter in luxury yachting,” says Rainer Stampfer, President of Global Operations, Hotels, and Resorts, Four Seasons. “Her passion for hospitality, commitment to excellence, and trailblazing leadership align perfectly with our vision to reimagine the yachting experience. We are thrilled to welcome her aboard as we prepare to set sail in 2026, knowing she will inspire both our guests and employees alike.”

As Captain, she will ensure the safe navigation of the yacht and oversee the onboard experience for all guests and crew, upholding a 1:1 guest-to-staff ratio for personalized service. Captain Kate will chart courses throughout the Caribbean and Mediterranean while fostering a high-quality service culture that enhances every journey.

“Yachting truly embodies the essence of the sea – calm, effortless, and deeply rejuvenating. This is the same philosophy behind Four Seasons I,” says Captain Kate. “This role is both an incredible honour and an exciting opportunity to shape the Four Seasons Yachts experience from the very first voyage. I look forward to doing what I love most – connecting with guests, leading an exceptional crew, and engaging with local communities. Together with our crew, we’ll craft unforgettable journeys and set new standards in luxury yachting, ensuring every milestone is a celebration of Four Seasons legendary service and innovation.”

Before joining Four Seasons, Captain Kate spent nearly a decade at Celebrity Cruises, most recently as Captain of the Celebrity Beyond. During her tenure, she significantly contributed to increasing female representation on ship bridges to over 30% across the fleet. Her extensive maritime experience includes roles as cadet, deck officer, Master Mariner, and Captain, and she has also sailed with Royal Caribbean International and Disney Cruise Line.

“We are thrilled that Captain Kate has assumed the leadership position for Four Seasons l and will be responsible for the overall operation, safety, and navigation of our first luxury Yacht,” says Tony Faso, General Counsel and Chief Talent and Culture Officer, Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD, Joint Owner/Operator, Four Seasons Yachts. “The selection of Captain Kate for this leadership position is reflective of our mission to attract and retain a first-in-class team of exceptional crew and top talent in the industry. She brings a wealth of experience, expertise, dedication, and passion for excellence that aligns perfectly with our commitment to being leaders in luxury hospitality at sea.”

Captain Kate’s appointment signifies another milestone for Four Seasons Yachts as the brand gets ready to welcome its first guests aboard Four Seasons I in January 2026

Congratulations, Captain Kate! We wish you all the best in your upcoming adventures with Four Seasons Yachts!