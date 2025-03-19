Viking Cruises Takes Delivery of Viking Nerthus

Viking announced the delivery of its latest Longship, Viking Nerthus, which was presented this morning at Meyer’s Neptun Werft shipyard in Rostock-Warnemünde, Germany. With a capacity of 168 guests, the Viking Nerthus will expand the company’s fleet and operate on the Seine River, featuring the 8-day “Paris & the Heart of Normandy” and the new “Christmastime in Paris & Normandy” itineraries.

This delivery aligns with Viking’s growth strategy, including plans for 25 additional river ships by 2028 and nine ocean ships by 2030, resulting in a total of 109 and 21 ocean and expedition ships by those years.

“We are proud to welcome the Viking Nerthus to our growing fleet of award-winning Viking Longships,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking. “France continues to be a destination of great interest for our guests, and with the arrival of our newest ship on the Seine River, we look forward to introducing even more curious travelers to the region’s rich history and cultural treasures in ‘the Viking way.’”

MORE ABOUT VIKING NERTHUS

Viking Nerthus accommodates 168 guests in 84 staterooms, featuring Viking’s signature Scandinavian design.

It is a sister ship to the Viking Kari, Radgrid, Skaga, and Fjorgyn, and includes familiar elements like a square bow and Aquavit Terrace.

The ship uses a hybrid propulsion system, shore power, and solar panels for energy efficiency.

Offering two itineraries from March to December, the Viking Nerthus sails roundtrip from Paris to ports along the Seine, including Giverny, Rouen, and the Normandy beaches.

It docks at Port du Grenelle, a short walk from the Eiffel Tower.

THE ITINERARIES

Paris & the Heart of Normandy (8 days; Paris roundtrip) – Explore Paris while enjoying views of the Eiffel Tower, visit the Normandy beaches, and see Rouen’s Gothic architecture. In Giverny, visit Claude Monet’s home and gardens.

NEW Christmastime in Paris & Normandy (8 days; Paris roundtrip) – Discover Paris’s festive highlights and sail through Normandy’s picturesque villages, including Rouen. Experience iconic sites such as the Eiffel Tower and Champs Élysées.

Will you be sailing with Viking Cruises on their two itineraries? Let us know in the comments!