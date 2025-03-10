Orlando Bloom Counts Down to MSC World America Debut

MSC Cruises is set to debut its new flagship, MSC World America, in Miami next month. The ship promises a unique cruising experience with innovative venues, entertainment, dining options, and seven distinct districts for customizable holiday adventures.

Orlando Bloom, who starred in MSC’s Big Game commercial and represents the brand in the “Let’s Holiday” campaign, is excited about the ship. The actor, known for his passion for adventure and meaningful travel, appreciates its blend of European style and American comfort.

Bloom said: “MSC World America has something for everyone, whether you are into thrilling rides, world-class dining, or immersive entertainment. It’s an incredible way to travel, and it makes it easy and accessible for people to explore new places and create unforgettable memories. I’ve always thought the best kind of holiday combines adventure, discovery, and comfort, which is exactly what you get with MSC World America. Imagine soaring over the ocean on the Cliffhanger swing ride, dining at the only Eataly restaurant at sea, or enjoying ‘Dirty Dancing in Concert.’ Every moment is unforgettable.”

NEW! CLIFFHANGER: THRILL SEEKERS’ ULTIMATE RIDE

The Cliffhanger is the only over-water swing ride at sea in the Family Aventura district. It swings four riders at a time from the top deck, 160 feet above the ocean.

NEW! THE HARBOUR: FAMILY OUTDOOR DESTINATION

The Harbour offers outdoor activities, delicious food, and sun-soaked fun for families in the Family Aventura district. With an aquapark, an 11-story dry slide, a ropes course, shaded rest areas, a thematic playground, and fast-casual dining, it’s the perfect destination from morning to night.

NEW! “DIRTY DANCING IN CONCERT”: UNMISSABLE ENTERTAINMENT

Don’t miss “Dirty Dancing in Concert,” a 90-minute live-to-film experience at the World Theatre. Enjoy a live band, dancers, and singers performing classic songs, culminating in audience sing-alongs and a themed after-party.

NEW! EATALY AT SEA: CULINARY EXPERIENCE

MSC World America features the first Eataly restaurant at sea, offering Italian cuisine with quality ingredients sourced from Italy. Guests can enjoy freshly made pasta in a welcoming atmosphere with an open kitchen showcasing the cooking process.

NEW! BAR & LOUNGE CONCEPTS: REFRESHMENT & ENTERTAINMENT

The Loft: An adults-only venue in the Terraces district, offering dueling pianos, comedy shows, and karaoke in an intimate setting.

All-Stars Sports Bar: A lively spot to watch games featuring interactive darts, digital shuffleboard, foosball, and a large terrace with ocean views.

NEW! LEGO® EXPERIENCES: FUN FOR ALL AGES

LEGO® Parade: The first LEGO® parade at sea will entertain guests as characters march from the Family Aventura district to the World Promenade.

LEGO® Family Zone: Located in the Sportplex, this area allows parents and children to play and unleash their creativity together.

LEGO® Game Show: A family challenge in the Luna Park arena where teams compete in timed building tasks with colorful bricks to win.

On April 9, 2025, MSC World America will be named at MSC Cruises’ new PortMiami terminal, the world’s largest cruise terminal. It will sail weekly to popular Caribbean destinations on alternating 7-night Eastern and Western itineraries, including stops in Puerto Plata, San Juan, Costa Maya, Cozumel, Isla de Roatan, and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC’s private island in The Bahamas.

