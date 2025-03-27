Seven Seas Prestige’s Keel Laying Ceremony

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has celebrated the keel laying for Seven Seas Prestige at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy, marking a significant milestone in the construction of their next-generation ship.

Harry Sommer, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, and Patrik Dahlgren, Executive VP of Vessel Operations and Newbuilds at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, attended the ceremony alongside Daniele Fanara, Senior VP of New Building and After Sales at Fincantieri; Marco Lunardi, Senior VP of the Marghera Shipyard; and Giuseppe Cusenza, VP and Project Manager of Fincantieri Merchant Ships Division.

“Seven Seas Prestige represents our continued legacy of elevating the standard of ultra-luxury travel and we are proud to cement our place as leaders in the industry with this exciting milestone,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Expertise, passion, and dedication to perfection are shared values between Regent and Fincantieri, and there is no one better placed to bring Seven Seas Prestige to life as we usher in a new age of excellence for Regent Seven Seas Cruises.”

In keeping with maritime tradition, three specially selected coins were welded onto the ship’s keel, symbolizing good luck for all who sail aboard. The coins embedded in Seven Seas Prestige include:

A custom-designed Seven Seas Prestige coin, created to commemorate Regent’s first new ship class in a decade, features antique gold finishes and the ship’s exterior design and keel laying date. A Venetian coin from 1688, honoring the ship’s construction location and Venice’s rich shipbuilding history, representing the partnership between Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Fincantieri. A Christopher Columbus US silver dollar issued in 1992, the founding year of the cruise line, symbolizes the legacy of Regent Seven Seas Cruises and celebrates Columbus’s voyage to the Americas in 1492.

“The keel laying for Seven Seas Prestige marks an important milestone not only for Regent and Fincantieri, but for the entire industry, as we continue to elevate the standards of ultra luxury cruising,” said Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of Fincantieri Merchant Ships Division. “This ship embodies the innovation and craftsmanship that define our longstanding partnership with Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Leveraging our extensive expertise, know-how, and the technical excellence refined through the successful construction of the Explorer Class vessels, we are proud to bring Regent’s vision to life once again with this remarkable new ship.”

About Seven Seas Prestige

Set to be delivered in 2026, Seven Seas Prestige will be Regent’s first new ship class in a decade, following the successful Explorer-Class vessels built by Fincantieri.

The ship will accommodate 850 guests.

Seven Seas Prestige offers one of the highest passenger-to-space ratios in the cruise industry.

She features elegantly designed suites, upscale restaurants, bars, lounges, and new accommodation categories, including an updated Regent Suite.

This ship will enhance The Most Inclusive Luxury Experience with unlimited shore excursions, gourmet dining, premium wines and spirits, entertainment, Starlink WiFi, valet laundry service, pre-paid gratuities, and a one-night pre-cruise hotel package for Concierge-level suites and above.

Will you be sailing aboard Seven Seas Prestige? Let us know in the comments!