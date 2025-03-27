MSC Cruises Celebrates Milestones for Three World Class Ships in Saint-Nazaire

On Thursday in Saint-Nazaire, France, MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique marked significant milestones for three World Class ships: the delivery of MSC World America, a coin ceremony for MSC World Asia, and the steel cutting for MSC World Atlantic.

Attendees included Captain Gianluigi Aponte, Founder and Group Chairman of MSC; Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Group’s Cruise Division; Laurent Castaing, General Manager of Chantiers de l’Atlantique; and Marc Ferracci, the French Minister for Industry and Energy, along with MSC Cruises’ new build team and shipyard workers involved in the project over the past 30 months.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, Cruise Division, MSC Group, said: “Today is a proud moment for all of us at MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique as we mark these major milestones in the development of our fleet. Our new flagship is a testament to our long-standing, innovative partnership spanning over 20 years, resulting in five groundbreaking prototypes and 19 ships. Together, we continue to push boundaries, combining cutting-edge design, the latest technologies, and a richness of experiences to set new standards in cruising and always striving to further improve the environmental performance of each ship. We look forward to raising the bar even higher with the upcoming MSC World Asia and MSC World Atlantic.”

MSC World America is the 23rd ship in the cruise line’s fleet and will be officially named on April 9, 2025, at the MSC Miami Cruise Terminal. The ship features new venues and concepts designed for the North American market, blending European style with American comfort.

MSC World Asia Coin Ceremony

MSC World Asia held its coin ceremony, where commemorative coins were placed inside the ship’s hull for blessings and good fortune during construction.

Godmothers Marialuisa Iaccarino, VP of Shore Excursions for MSC Cruises, and Flavie Biondo, Chargé d’affaires for Chantiers de l’Atlantique, performed the honors.

MSC World Asia is set to enter service in winter 2026-27, offering Mediterranean cruises to France, Italy, Spain, and Malta.

MSC World Atlantic Steel Cutting Ceremony

MSC Cruises celebrated the steel cutting for its fourth World Class ship, newly named MSC World Atlantic, which will begin service in 2027. This ship will operate cruises from Port Canaveral to the Caribbean, starting in winter 2027-28.

Laurent Castaing, General Manager, Chantiers de l’Atlantique, added: “It is with great emotion that we are marking today not one, but three MSC World Class ships. Continuous improvement of the onboard experience, ever more optimized energy performance—what a journey MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique teams have accomplished so far. To date, MSC World America has the best energy efficiency design index (EEDI) from the IMO, and therefore the lowest carbon footprint of the entire cruise industry… and we will go even further with the two sisterships we are celebrating today!”

The World Class platform set a new standard in cruising with MSC World Europa in 2022 and continues to evolve through design, technology, and guest experience innovations. These ships are named after continents and oceans, reflecting MSC Cruises’ global presence.

MORE ABOUT MSCWORLD AMERICA

MSC World America ranks among the world’s most energy-efficient cruise ships, exceeding International Maritime Organization’s Energy Efficiency Design Index standards.

Its advanced LNG engines facilitate a transition to bio and synthetic renewable fuels.

The ship is equipped with shore power capabilities for use in ports like the new MSC Cruise Terminal in Miami, features an advanced wastewater treatment system, and has a comprehensive recycling management system to minimize waste.

Bureau Veritas awarded MSC World America its Platinum Pearl Award, recognizing MSC Cruises’ 20-year commitment to health, safety, and environmental protection.

Marc Ferracci, Minister of Industry and Energy of France, said: “Industrial excellence and a spirit of ambition are the hallmarks of Chantiers de l’Atlantique. Thanks to the privileged relationship with world leader MSC Cruises and with the support of the State, the Saint Nazaire shipyards continue to make France and Europe shine across the seas. I pay tribute to the commitment and expertise of the men and women who work in this industrial sector essential for our sovereignty.”

MSC World America‘s inaugural Caribbean season from Miami begins on April 12, featuring 7-night Eastern Caribbean itineraries, including stops in Puerto Plata, San Juan, and MSC’s private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

