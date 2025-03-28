Carnival Adventure and Carnival Encounter Set Sail from Australia

Carnival Cruise Line is entering a new era in Australia with the maiden voyages of Carnival Adventure and Carnival Encounter. These ships will enhance the experience for guests departing from Sydney and Brisbane. With this addition, Carnival now has its largest fleet in 53 years, totaling 29 ships.

“Our expansion in Australia demonstrates incredible enthusiasm for our brand and we’re grateful to our loyal guests who continue to drive our ongoing growth, solidifying Carnival as the world’s most popular cruise line,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Doubling the fun in our Australia homeports enables us to deliver more sailing options, offer more variety and deepen our partnerships in the Sydney and Brisbane communities.”

RELATED: Wyndham Rewards Offers Perks on Carnival Cruise Line Bookings

Carnival Adventure and Encounter Welcomed in Sydney and Brisbane Events

In Sydney, Carnival Adventure was officially welcomed into the fleet during a celebration led by Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy on Friday.

A second event will be held on Saturday in Brisbane for Carnival Encounter, coinciding with the first sailings of both ships from their respective homeports.

The ships, formerly known as Pacific Adventure and Pacific Encounter, have been reimagined to offer Carnival’s signature FUN while retaining popular elements from P&O Australia.

Carnival expects to welcome over 500,000 guests from its Australian homeports with Carnival Splendor and Carnival Luminosa.

Carnival’s HubApp is now available for guests on Carnival Adventure and Carnival Encounter, enabling them to make dining and excursion reservations, chat with each other, and explore onboard activities.

Guests will join Carnival’s VIFP Club loyalty program for exclusive promotions and perks.

Onboard, guests can enjoy dining options like Luke’s Bar & Grill, as well as entertainment hosted by the Fun Squad, including deck parties. Additional activities range from comedy shows and 80s Rock and Glow nights for adults to Build-A-Bear workshops, Seuss at Sea, and Camp Ocean for kids.

For available sailings on Carnival Adventure from Sydney, click here; for Carnival Encounter cruises from Brisbane, click here.