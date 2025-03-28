Holland America Line Launches 2025 Alaska Season

Holland America Line will launch its Alaska cruising season on Saturday, April 26, 2025, featuring six ships offering roundtrip voyages from Seattle and Vancouver and routes between Vancouver and Whittier (Anchorage). The cruise line enhances its offerings with experiences such as Glacier Bay, Mendenhall Glacier hikes, wildlife viewing of the “Big Five,” and crossing the Arctic Circle.

“Alaska offers memorable experiences, from getting close to glaciers and observing wildlife to learning about its unique culture,” said Robert Morgenstern, Senior Vice President of Alaska Operations. “We are ready to explore this majestic region, and Alaska is ready for us. Guests can expect to fully experience the wonders of Glacier Bay, Mendenhall Glacier, and Denali National Park.”

Until September 2025, guests can embark on Holland America Line’s Alaska cruises and Cruisetours aboard Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Westerdam, and Zaandam. Ships will call at Seattle twice weekly and Vancouver three times weekly, contributing an estimated $150 million to local economies through guest and crew spending, as well as ship fueling and provisioning. The cruise line encourages guests to connect with destinations through Destination Dining™, local flavors, onboard experiences, and immersive shore excursions.

‘Glacier Day’ Highlights Alaska’s Glaciers

Holland America Line provides more glacier experiences than any other cruise line. “Glacier Day” occurs once during each cruise, showcasing Alaska’s glaciers with features like glacier viewing times, commentary, presentations, photo opportunities, Dutch Pea Soup on deck, Glacial Ice cocktails, and talks by Glacier Bay National Park Rangers and Huna cultural interpreters. Each cruise visits iconic glacier locations like Glacier Bay National Park, Hubbard Glacier, Dawes Glacier, and the Twin Sawyer Glaciers in Tracy Arm. Shore excursions offer additional opportunities to explore Mendenhall and Portage glaciers.

Fresh Fish in Alaska

Holland America Line’s Global Fresh Fish Program delivers locally sourced fish to guests within 48 hours. Ships will serve regional seafood and exclusive dishes by Chef Morimoto, including Fresh Black Cod Yuzu and Fresh Halibut XO. Live Cooking Shows feature Alaska’s culinary history, co-hosted by the cruise director and executive chef, and showcase dishes made with fish from the program, available in the Dining Room after the shows. The Alaska Brunch highlights local ingredients, with selections like Alaskan Blueberry Pancakes and Kodiak Steak and Egg Skillet.

Exclusive Beverage Menus

For the 2025 season, bartender Sam Ross has crafted exclusive cocktails, including the Sitka Spritz. Local beers, such as Pike Brewing’s Killer Whale Pale Ale and Alaska Brewing’s Alaska Amber, will be available aboard.

Wildlife Viewing Opportunities

Holland America Line offers extensive wildlife viewing experiences with an onboard wildlife expert, a Wildlife Spotting Guide, and nearly 180 shore excursions for wildlife observation. Proceeds from Alaska Brunch cocktails and plush toys will support the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center’s mission of conservation and education.

Alaska Cruisetours to Denali and Yukon

Holland America Line’s Cruisetours range from nine to 18 days, including visits to Denali National Park and optional journeys to the Yukon, making it the only cruise line to offer combined overland tours with Alaska cruises. A $70 million investment will enhance the guest experience at Holland America Denali Lodge, including improvements to the interpretive trail and guest rooms.

2025 Cruise Highlights

28-day “Alaska Arctic Circle Solstice” cruise aboard Westerdam, departing June 8.

14-day “Great Alaska Explorer” itinerary, visiting eight ports and making a roundtrip from Vancouver.

Seven-day “Northbound and Southbound Glacier Discovery” itineraries between Whittier and Vancouver aboard Nieuw Amsterdam and Noordam.

Seven-day “Alaska Inside Passage” cruises roundtrip from Vancouver on Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, and Zaandam.

Seven-day “Alaska Explorer” cruises roundtrip from Seattle aboard Eurodam and Westerdam.

Denali and Yukon Cruisetour Highlights

Nieuw Amsterdam and Noordam will offer nine to 14-day Denali Cruisetours, which include a seven-day Glacier Discovery cruise.

Yukon & Denali Cruisetours will range from nine to 18 days, featuring either Inside Passage or Glacier Discovery cruises and stays at Denali.

New dining options will be introduced at Canyon Ridge Grill and Karsten’s at Holland America Denali Lodge.

On Deck for a Cause

Holland America Line’s “On Deck for a Cause” program will support Alaska Geographic, the nonprofit partner for Alaska’s parks. Guests on all Alaska cruises will be invited to donate $25 to participate in a noncompetitive 5K fundraising walk aboard each sailing, with proceeds supporting education, science, and research in Alaska’s parks.

