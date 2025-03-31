Brightline and Loews Hotels Launch Special Offer in South Florida

Brightline has launched a special offer at Loews Miami Beach and Coral Gables!

Starting this spring and summer, guests who book a two-night stay at either hotel can enjoy a 20% discount on Brightline tickets and a $100 food and beverage credit. For bookings, click here.

“There are so many reasons to ride Brightline to Miami for a getaway and the Loews Miami Beach and Loews Coral Gables are equally beautiful retreats to call home for a much needed escape,” said Barbara Drahl, senior vice president, marketing & commercial strategy. “This new partnership makes a weekend of luxury even more enticing. We look forward to connecting families, couples and friends to these two award-winning properties.”

MORE ABOUT THE HOTELS

Loews Miami Beach Hotel is 5.6 miles from Brightline MiamiCentral and offers direct beach access, dining options, family programming, and private cabanas.

Loews Coral Gables, 6.2 miles from the station, features local cuisine and a rooftop pool. Guests can use the Brightline City Guide to plan their activities during their stay.

Loews Miami Beach is located in the Art Deco District and provides beach access, extensive meeting space, and 790 guest rooms to accommodate various needs, from vacations to corporate events.

Loews Coral Gables includes 242 guest rooms (21 suites), dining options, a spa, and a fitness center. It has 30,000 square feet of meeting space, including the largest ballroom in the city.

The hotel is located near Miracle Mile and the University of Miami, offering convenience and luxury for all guests.

“At Loews Miami Beach and Loews Coral Gables, we’re always looking for innovative ways to elevate the guest experience,” said Mutluhan Kucuk, Complex Managing Director at Loews Hotels. “As a proud part of the Miami community, we’re excited to connect our premier hospitality with Brightline’s fast and sustainable travel options, making the guest journey effortless from start to finish. Together, we’re redefining what it means to explore South Florida in comfort and style.”

Will you be exploring this offer? Let us know in the comments!