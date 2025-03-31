MSC Cruises Unveils Retail Options on MSC World America

MSC Cruises is enhancing the onboard retail experience with an extensive offering aboard its upcoming flagship, MSC World America, set to launch next week.

The new ship will feature nine stores covering over 10,000 square feet, showcasing a wide selection of boutiques, renowned brands, and exclusive shopping experiences.

Highlights include a first-at-sea pre-owned luxury accessories concept, a new Bulova pop-up shop, and innovative retail options offering fashion items, liquor, luxury watches, jewelry, perfumes, electronics, and souvenirs—ensuring there’s something for everyone onboard MSC World America.

MSC Cruises Senior Vice President Onboard Revenue, Georg Schmickler shared, “We are thrilled for our future guests to experience our dynamic retail offering aboard our newest ship, MSC World America. The shopping experience onboard has been thoughtfully designed to cater to every guest, featuring a diverse range of world-class brand partnerships, innovative new concepts and returning guests’ favorites. With our expanded retail offering, our aim is to provide our guests with an exceptional and tailored shopping journey while at sea.”

Onboard Retail Highlights of MSC World America:

Luxury at Sea: MSC Cruises’ first pre-loved accessories concept in the Luxury Accessories shop, offering unique, pre-owned high-end items from brands like Hermès, Chanel, Dior, and Louis Vuitton.

Bulova Pop-Up Shop: Located in the World Galleria, this pop-up features a selection of watches from Bulova.

Sif Jakobs Lab-Grown Diamonds: A first at sea, debuting exclusively on MSC World America. In the Shopping Gallery, explore a selection of certified 14k gold and lab-grown diamond pieces.

TimeVallée: This luxury multi-brand watch store offers a selection of seven brands, including Baume & Mercier, Cartier, Chopard, Hublot, IWC, Panerai, and Tag Heuer, along with various experiences and services.

Omega Shop: The fourth single-brand boutique in MSC Cruises’ fleet, showcasing the latest Omega collections.

World of Jewels: A boutique offering a variety of exquisite jewelry from brands like Chopard, Messika, and RF Jewels.

Effy Jewelry Store: Featuring a range of Effy’s fine jewelry.

Shopping Gallery: A 4,000-square-foot area providing a range of products and experiences.

MSC Shop: Offering exclusive MSC Cruises and MSC World America merchandise for souvenirs or gifts.

MSC World America will sail for the first time on April 12, 2025, departing from Miami. The ship will offer alternating 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries with stops in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Isla de Roatan, Honduras. All sailings include a visit to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises’ private island in the Bahamas.

Will you be sailing aboard MSC World America? Let us know in the comments!