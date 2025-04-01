A PERFECT PAIRING: Artistry II and Bordeaux

I’m not certain when I first realized that Avalon Waterways’ Bonjour Bordeaux: Chateaux, Wineries, and Charming Villages genuinely does have something for everyone. It could have been as I was boogying enthusiastically to David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” at the Panorama Lounge … or maybe while I cycled through the picturesque vineyards of Saint-Emilion. Perhaps it was as I explored the curves and cuvées of Bordeaux’s iconic wine museum, La Cité du Vin … or strolled the colorful food market of Libourne, sampling local strawberries, cheese and chocolate along the way.

Maybe it was simply while sailing past the lush scenery along the Garonne River, sipping an exquisite French rosé on the Sky Deck of the lovely 128-guest Artistry II … or enjoying the best filet mignon I’ve ever had in the ship’s open-seating dining room.

I was one of the first to sample this latest addition to Avalon Waterways’ award-winning river-cruise program, a program which includes 79 itineraries across 13 rivers in 23 countries, and came away dazzled. This is no sleepy, laid-back river cruise — unless, of course, you’d prefer it that way. And there lies the beauty of Avalon Waterways: An alternative approach to river cruising that begins aboard and continues ashore with innovative excursions and immersive experiences designed to appeal to a wide variety of tastes.

The Ship: A Work of Artistry

At first glance, the 361-foot, four-deck Artistry II doesn’t seem so very different from other river ships. Board her and you’ll discover the magic: innovations and simple-though-ingenious touches that, I suspect, have made more than a few Avalon Waterways competitors slap their heads and wonder why they never thought of them.

Artistry II’s public spaces reflect a tasteful color scheme of neutrals punctuated by splashes of color and homey touches like table and floor lamps, throw pillows, and floral arrangements. The Panorama Lounge, the social heart of the ship, features a full bar with a stylish new cocktail menu and superb French wines (drinks are complimentary at lunch, dinner, and happy hour) while the Club Lounge is a restful spot with self-serve coffees, teas, hot chocolate, and snacks—and don’t miss that remarkable water station that dispenses a variety of flavored and vitamin-infused waters. On pleasant days, guests head to the open-air Sky Deck with its ample supply of sun loungers, covered seating, Sky Grill, and deck-game area to mingle or simply soak in the ever-changing vistas.

Suite Surprises

Eighty percent of Artistry II’s accommodations are Panorama Suites which, at 200 square feet, are 30 percent larger than those found on the average riverboat. Avalon Waterways has accomplished this impressive feat (aboard all of their river ships) through the creation of the “open-air balcony,” a sliding floor-to-ceiling window that is the widest window opening in river cruising! The fully seven-foot opening not only creates the feel of a balcony without robbing the suite of precious living space but also allows Artistry II to position the bed to face the view outside—the only river cruise line with suites large enough to allow this. Picky about your bed’s firmness? Artistry II offers very soft, soft, firm, or very firm mattress pads that not only do the trick, but do so without that annoying seam you often find when two single beds are joined to create a double. And my favorite suite surprise of all just might be Artistry II’s bath linen: Two different colors to eliminate that “whose towel is whose?” moment entirely.

Cruisers Can be Choosers

It’s not surprising that Avalon Waterways guests are an average of 10 years younger, at 60 years old, than those sailing other river lines. In 2017, the company added a series of Active experiences to its shore-excursion program and Artistry II continues the popular trend. Experiences might include a multi-mile stroll through the vineyards and chateaux of the Medoc region or a tour to Bordeaux’s most iconic landmarks atop one of the ship’s e-bikes. (The line’s commitment to cycling includes a fleet of e-bikes in a variety of sizes for shorter or taller guests.)

Those looking to experience an area’s culture and traditions might prefer a Discovery excursion while those wishing to visit an area’s best-known sites might stick to a Classic tour, likely aboard one of Avalon Waterways’ motorcoaches — spankin’ new vehicles that, during my sailing, still had that “new-car” smell.

Best of all, aboard Avalon Waterways’ Bonjour Bordeaux cruise, guests may choose from a staggering 20 complimentary excursions, some including a lavish lunch, oyster, or wine tasting. An additional five optional experiences, priced individually, include Chef for a Day Baking Class and A Visit to a Cognac House and Tasting. And since Avalon Waterways is geared exclusively to English-speaking guests, tour-guide communication is outstanding, with many guides being “locals” who originally hail from an English-speaking country but who have resided in Bordeaux for decades.

With Bonjour Bordeaux: Chateaux, Wineries, and Charming Villages, Avalon Waterways has created an elevated river-cruise experience that is casual, comfortable, and, most important, filled with options that make it perfect for anyone.

I’ll drink to that!

A free two-night Paris extension is available on select Bonjour Bordeaux sailings.

The 8-day itinerary is also available in two- and three-week options: the 15-day French Masterpiece with Paris, Normandy, and Bordeaux; the 22-day France Uncorked sailing along the Rhone, the Seine, and Bordeaux or another 22-day itinerary, France Uncorked, which sails the Rhine, Seine, Garonne, and Dordogne Rivers.

For additional information, click here.